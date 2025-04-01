A woman caused a massive stir on social media after she shared her take on waiters and tipping

A young South African lady has caused a massive stir online after sharing her views on tipping waiters.

A lady expressed that waiters should stop demanding tips, which sparked a stir online.

Source: TikTok

Woman says waiters should stop demanding tips

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @keatalker argued that tipping is a service fee and that waiters should stop feeling entitled to it. Her bold statement left social media divided, with many taking to the comments to express their thoughts.

@keatalker said the following while taking to social media:

"I get so mad when a waiter or waitress demands a tip from me. You will get it. Do your job, you will get it like it is the entitlement for me. A service fee is basically like a tip, by the way, so don't be like, yeah, don't forget to tip me."

She also went on to say that waiters should check up on customers, ask if they are okay, and ensure timely service. She criticised those who bring orders late, fail to communicate, or make mistakes, yet still expect a tip. She expressed that she would not tip if she did not feel it was "necessary."

"A tip is like a thank you, thank you for your service. You can't be demanding it do your job and people will be nice to you simple."

In South Africa, tipping is a common practice, with waiters typically earning 10% to 15% of the bill in gratuities. However, the rising cost of living has caused some diners to feel pressured to tip, even when the service doesn’t meet expectations.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in

South Africans quickly weighed in on the matter, with opinions split. Some agreed with her take, saying that tipping should be optional and based on service quality, while others strongly disagreed, emphasising that many waiters rely on tips to survive.

Paulipawpaw said:

"Yh,o it’s getting out of hand now, no more going to restaurants."

West@98 added:

"I was experienced this, yhooooo the service was extremely bad and she demanded her tip ke sisi. I was so defeated."

Siphokazi Velaphi expressed:

"It's so bad, especially here in Cape Town. They take the tip without telling you hayibo like seriously."

Xolelwa Mposelwa shared:

"I’m a manager at hospitality sana. A waiter was so mad that a customer tipped him R1 and made a customer uncomfortable. I told him off like what I was so shy."

Portia simply said:

"True, and it's not a must."

A woman sparked a debate after saying that waiters should stop demanding tips. Image: @keatalker

Source: TikTok

