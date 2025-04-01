A video of a man's car getting repossessed at groove left many people on the internet with mixed reactions

One gentleman in South Africa was left stunned when his car was repossessed while he was out enjoying a night at groove.

South Africans reacted with mixed feelings as a guy's car was repossessed while he was at groove.

A guy's Car gets repossessed at groove

The unexpected moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions from South African netizens.

In the video circulating online, which was shared by @user4438411684594, shows a tow truck pulling up to the venue, with repo agents securing the car as onlookers watched in disbelief. The car’s owner was partying it up and as he lived his best life at the groove until his night ended into a nightmare as his vehicle got taken in by the agents.

The clip gathered loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok, sparking a massive debate from the online community, who weighed in on the matter.

SA reacts as man’s car gets repossessed at groove

People in Mzansi wasted no time sharing their opinions in the comments section. Some sympathised with the man, saying tough financial times are making it hard for many to keep up with payments. Others, however, found the situation humorous, with some joking that the man should have been paying his instalments instead of spending money at groove.

Ayandamajali said:

"Repossession guys don't work at those hours."

B.W cracked a joke saying:

"5 Girlfriends gone."

Jonathan Zitha wrote:

"Shame, at least he tried. it's life. He will get back on his feet again. We fail and we rise."

Absolutely perfect expressed:

"Don’t finance cars, guys thinking you can afford it."

PROV MASTEr commented:

"They take them at night or at work when you don't expect them. People run away when they see those trucks because once they take it, there's no going back."

What people can do if their car gets repossessed

When your car get repossessed here are a few ways you can go about negotiation, according to Justanswer. Reaching an immediate agreement with the creditor that requires you to pay off the entire amount owed on the loan agreement is the only way you will be able to reclaim that car.

Another possibility is that you persuade a buddy to accompany you to the car auction and buy the car for you. They might be able to arrange for finance for the car under their own name before selling it to you. As an alternative, you might attend the auction and buy the car yourself.

More car repossession stories

previously reported that a gentleman took to his TikTok account and shared the pain of losing his car due to the struggles of paying for it. Content creator @ma_zikodekalanga shared the difficult moment when her VW Polo was towed away after she couldn't meet the R8.5k monthly instalment this December.

The footage shared by @kabelo.t on the video platform shows the car being towed by a truck. @kabelo.t said he told the gentleman to buy what he could afford and not what he qualified for.

