One South African lady turned to social media to talk about an issue that did not sit well with her after her big day

The young hun had just graduated from the top university in Africa, UCT, and explained her heartbreak

Social media users could not help but roast her, as her case was too hilarious to pass up without a chuckle

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A new graduate went home with a broken heart after a photographer fumbled her pictures.

SA was floored by one lady's graduation heartbreak. Image: @nubianprinxess

Source: TikTok

The youngster was not pleased at all and shared the images on TikTok, where they went viral.

Graduate unhappy with pictures

A young South African graduate shared her heartbreak after receiving her pictures. The scholar had hired a photographer to capture one of the most important nights of her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman was not pleased with the cameraperson’s work and cried online. She compiled her digital photos into a slideshow, with odd background music that gave her post a murder mystery feel.

The scholar captioned her post:

“POV: A photographer from hell took your pictures. A literal scam.”

The pictures weren’t appealing as the lighting was a bit off, and the filter turned the event into a vintage photoshoot look. One TikTokker pointed out:

@Mbali Dzai:

“It looks like you graduated in 1994.”

Despite the unappealing photos, the graduate looked stunning on her big day, wearing a white dress, a full face of flawless makeup and her graduation regalia. Her mom was beside her, ensuring that there were no wardrobe malfunctions and being a supportive parent.

The lady explained that she found the photographer after her first one had cancelled the gig. The new one, she found on campus and offered to take 20 pictures for R500. The graduate and her family thought it was a great bargain until they saw the images:

“I started crying in the car. My mom tried to make me feel better by convincing me that we could edit them, but I knew it was unfixable.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi roasts graduate’s photos

Social media users could not believe how one photographer butchered a graduate’s photos:

A graduate turned to TikTok to vent about hder heartbreak. Image: @nubianprinxess

Source: TikTok

@Bakedby_shaz was shaken by the background music:

“This feels like a true crime documentary.”

@ᵉᵗᵉʳⁿᵃˡ ˢᵘⁿˢʰⁱⁿᵉ was floored:

“The pictures look like police evidence.”

@O F W G K T A was stunned:

“Was your graduation this year, friend? Congratulations, by the way).”

@Bhut’ Msi was dusted by the photographer’s horrible work:

“The photos look like illustrations from a textbook (Figure 2.2.2). Call the police.”

@kayyygeee🧯🩹✷ roasted the hun.

“Graduation pictures❌️Criminal evidence ✅️.”

@ruvrem0yo told the woman:

“This one was sent by your enemies.”

@Lianah_Nkateko laughed at the graduate:

“These look like pictures from those albums under our parents’ beds.”

3 More graduation-related stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News