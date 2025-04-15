A young race car driver shared a day-in-the-life video that had South Africans wishing they could tag along

The gent shared what he does during the day, which includes spending time at the track analysing videos

People across the country were surprised that someone could have a job this cool, with many asking how he got it

A young race car driver wowed South Africans when he shared a clip of a day in the life of his profession. The gent showed off the car he usually drives and what he gets up to on the track. Petrol heads and people across the country couldn't believe the man got up to such cool stuff and gave him props.

Fast but not so furious

TikTokker nathi.msimanga is the man behind the clip and has tons of race-orientated content on his TikTok account. Not only that, the dude does promotions for Temu when it comes to buying cheap car parts. The clip starts with him getting into his work clothes and his fancy Golf GTI. Once on the track, he shows off the area he's stationed in and gets into his suit.

See the video below:

Fast cars and adreneline

The rest of the clip shows him hanging around the track, showing off the different cars and the people there. He eventually gets behind the wheel and does a lap around the track while travelling at breakneck speed. The rest of his TikTok account is as cool as the video he shared. Tons of race and car-orientated content can be found, including close-ups of his flashy GTI.

People across the country showed the young adrenaline junkie some love.

Read the comments below:

nthabisengbanyane said:

"Wow, that’s so cool... Like you’re an actual race car driver 🙊"

Micaél Brown asked:

"How do I become a race car driver in South Africa? Where do I start?"

Dirvian mentioned:

"All along, I thought you were just some kid with a cool-looking Golf kante man is a professional driver 😟"

leslietoyotaplug commented:

"I work for Toyota, and I never knew such a thing of them having race car drivers."

John Doe🇷🇺🇨🇳🇿🇦🇵🇸 shared:

"Bro why didn't you tell us?? I feel betrayed, we have been joking with you, kante, you are of high calibre. Monna we would have given you more respect 🔥🔥🔥 Shoo shoo 🤣🔥"

jordan lawrence 28 posted:

"I have matric and corporate experience, can I apply?"

T.LAW said:

"This video was so unexpected but very necessary, I never knew there were people like this in SA, 😔 As they say don't underestimate SA!!"

Victoria Africa mentioned:

"Dear GOD, we want this sport to grow big and better in South Africa. We want to produce the best racing drivers in the world. Please hear my prayer, I PRAY 🙏"

