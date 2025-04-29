A school principal received the shock of their life when a phone that was allegedly confiscated from a learner went off

The clip shows the person scrambling to open the cupboard door where the device was locked away

South Africans found the video hilarious and shared how much they wished they could have such a ringtone

South Africans had a good laugh when a confiscated phone's alarm started ringing. Images: d3sign, dragana991

Source: Getty Images

A phone that was allegedly confiscated from a learner by a principal went off in a cupboard, and South Africans couldn't get enough of it. The clip shows the person scrambling to find the device in a cupboard, and the sound of the phone growing louder. What amused everyone was the tone used for the alarm. It was a random person shouting, making the clip even more hilarious.

Laughs all around

Facebook user Tshepiso Lobeko shared the clip, and it was accompanied by a caption that read:

"The school principal was shocked! He thought a student was trapped, but it was just the ringtone of a confiscated phone."

South Africans loved the alarm tone, and many more wished they could make it their ringtone.

Watch the side-splitting video below:

Quirky school vibes

South African schools have become a source of great content on social media these days. The content is usually harmless and brings laughs out of most South Africans without much trouble. The popular stuff seen online, however, tends to be about dance videos, school kids like to post, especially if it involves a teacher. Some viral posts aren't always that positive, though.

School kids love sharing dance videos of themselves on TikTok. Image: pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

People across Mzansi loved the clip, and many more stated that it would help them wake up better in the morning.

Read the hilarious responses below:

Achola Sharon said:

"This reminded me of a lady, she asked Steve Harvey to scream on her phone 📱 She wanted to use it as a ringtone 🤣"

Takudzwa Clive Josi mentioned:

"If it means he needs a scream like that to wake Mr Principal, I think he deserves the phone back with immediate effect before he starts coming late 😹"

Thabo Thibela Mokgopa commented:

"You already know the character of the student😂😂 Judging from this ringtone."

Lungelo KhethaNkomo Manqele shared:

"😂😂😂For heavy sleeper😭😂😂 Probably got record while the parent was whooping their behind 😂 And made it into a ringtone 😂"

Ne Wo posted:

"The only alarm tone that can wake me ka 04:00 straight, not 04:05 or 04:30 😂"

Rae Langstone II said:

"That might just be the most annoying ring tone I have ever heard🤣"

Alungile F Mngcisane commented:

"😂As a principal, you have no choice but to return the phone to the owner😂"

