SAA flight attendant Martin Waterson impressed passengers by greeting each person boarding the aircraft in their language, switching effortlessly between SA's national languages

The young Gauteng man's viral video shows him perfectly pronouncing greetings in languages including isiZulu, Setswana, and Venda before celebrating his multilingual skills

South Africans praised his talent and pronunciation skills, with many expressing pride in seeing local languages being celebrated in the aviation industry

A Gauteng-based flight attendant amazed social media users when he greeted each passenger on board in their mother tongue. Images: @martiinwaterson

Source: Instagram

A South African Airways flight attendant has won hearts across the country after sharing a video of himself greeting passengers in multiple local languages as they board his flight on the twelfth of May.

Martin Waterson, a young gentleman from Gauteng who recently joined SAA, posted the impressive clip on his Instagram account @martiinwaterson, showing off his remarkable language skills while welcoming travellers onto the aircraft.

In the video, Martin can be seen standing at the aircraft entrance, personally greeting each passenger as they step aboard, switching seamlessly between different South African languages depending on who walks through the door.

The flight attendant's linguistic abilities shine as he delivers perfect greetings in various national languages, including isiZulu, Setswana, Tshivenda, and others. His pronunciation and tone are spot-on for each language, demonstrating genuine respect for South Africa's diverse linguistic heritage.

At the end of the video, Martin turns to his friend who was recording and asks excitedly if he's doing well, before breaking into celebratory laughter at his successful multilingual performance.

SAA cabin crew excellence

Working as a cabin crew member for South African Airways requires exceptional communication skills and cultural awareness, making Martin's multilingual abilities particularly valuable. SAA cabin crew members serve as ambassadors for the airline and must display professionalism whilst interacting with passengers from diverse backgrounds. The role demands excellent communication skills and a good command of English, but Martin's ability to connect with passengers in their mother tongues takes customer service to another level.

SAA's comprehensive 42-day cabin crew training programme covers everything from safety procedures to inflight service training, including business etiquette and professional standards. The airline's training is conducted at their Johannesburg headquarters in Kempton Park, where aspiring flight attendants learn to handle safety emergencies, provide first aid, and deliver exceptional customer service that meets international standards.

Martin's multilingual talents perfectly represent what makes South African aviation special. The country's rich linguistic diversity includes 11 official languages, and flight attendants who can communicate in multiple local languages create more welcoming experiences for passengers. This personal touch helps travellers feel comfortable and valued, especially those who might not be confident speaking English during their journey.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi celebrates linguistic talent

Hundreds of South Africans flooded the comment section with praise for Martin's impressive language skills and professional approach.

@renonofile_ronaldo gushed:

"I like the Setswana one 😂😂"

@y.ellow_codia commented:

"Wow, if lemme show you my talent was a person😂❤️"

@archie22is praised:

"A man of many talents 👏🔥"

@kenn_ndou added:

"Avhudi❤️😊 Perfect tone and pronounced well."

@shokii.nkuna celebrated:

"Lol, it's the: 'dumela le wena,' for me.!! Proud of you beatieee ❤️❤️"

@lioephysique complimented:

"👏👏👏 Handsome man with brains."

