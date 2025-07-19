South Africans were stunned by old footage of President Cyril Ramaphosa making its rounds on TikTok

The ANC leader looked much younger, which amazed the people of Mzansi, who likened him to a famous DJ and producer

Social media users expressed themselves in the comments of the now-viral video, with over half a million views

A TikTokker who posts a lot of ANC-related content wowed the country when he shared old footage of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

SA was amazed by how much President Cyril Ramaphosa resembled DJ Maphorisa in his 30s.

Source: Getty Images

The now-viral video was taken 41 years ago in Johannesburg. South Africans were amazed by how their Cupcake looked so different and likened him to DJ Maphorisa.

Some people also pointed out just how much he’s always been well-spoken. The video was posted five days ago, and it has garnered over half a million views.

SA likens Ramaphosa to DJ Maphorisa in old video

Five days ago, South Africans discovered rare footage of President Cyril Ramaphosa taken over four decades ago. The now-bald ANC leader had a full beard and an afro.

The people of Mzansi were stunned to see how young he looked. The video was taken on 7th February 1984. A 31-year-old Cyril Ramaphosa was interviewed by ITN's Peter Sharp.

He was a representative of the Mine Workers Union. Ramaphosa argued that safety spending decreased in line with the price of gold production, which proved that profit took priority over workers' lives in the minds of the employers.

The young Ramaphosa reminded the nation of DJ Maphorisa. They swore that he was a spitting image of the famous producer.

The TikTokker explained:

“This video is being shared for historical, educational, or documentary purposes only.“

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA wowed by 31-year-old Cyril Ramaphosa in rare footage

Social media users were amazed by the video and expressed themselves in a thread of comments:

41-Year-old footage of Rmaphosa stunned the country after it went viral.

Source: Getty Images

@Angel shared:

“I can hear him, but I can’t see him.”

@Nelisiwe M❤️‍🔥 pointed out:

“This accent, he has always had it.”

@Marquin Wentzel joked:

“When cupcake was just the ingredients.”

@Mshengu_Ludvonga🏴‍☠️highlighted:

“I see Maphorisa.”

@TtqondyMimi wrote:

“He was handsome, really.”

@curiousncuthu wondered:

“He's always had a humble energy, but what hides beneath?”

@Kuvha commented:

“He never ran away from the struggle; he was in the streets with fellow comrades.”

@Nessley98 wondered:

“Why does he look like DJ Maphorisa with hair?”

@Eva Modika The DJ said:

“He should’ve kept the beard and hair.”

@KB_Hustle_official asked:

“Who else sees Maphorisa?”

@khanyi wrote:

“He was handsome.”

@Phil George asked:

“He was handsome, what happened?”

@IG:ZUZU_MKIVA said:

“He has the potential to be Phori's father, I’m not going to lie.”

