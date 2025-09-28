A young Nigerian lady wowed the world with her impeccable dressmaking skills when she transformed her father’s suit

People online were in disbelief of her talent, so she created a video showing a step-by-step tutorial of how she achieved her look

The young lady received praise online in a thread of over a thousand comments and 1.6 million views in two days

A young Nigerian fashion enthusiast let her imagination run wild after she took a good look at her father’s wardrobe. She picked out a boring suit and had big plans for it.

A young lady wowed thousands after transforming her father's dull suit into an elegant evening dress. Image: @bimbo.lyn

Source: TikTok

She tried it on and showed off its dullness before she worked her magic. The youngster then took out a pair of scissors and got to work.

She cut out multiple pieces that she assembled with a different material she had in storage. The process seemed a bit absurd, but she kept going. The fashionista followed the image in her head and worked the needle and thread to her advantage.

Woman creates butter yellow evening dress

In no time, she created an elegant evening dress featuring the colour of the season, butter yellow. Her father would not be able to identify his boring old suit, no matter how hard he tried.

The garment looked like something off a celebrated designer’s collection. The young fashionista modelled her impeccable design, which complemented her beautiful structure and dark skin.

She also made a scarf that tied up the look and added gold jewellery for more elegance. Her gold clutch bag was also on theme.

People online were mesmerised and believed that the lady could do anything, like turn water into wine or any other miraculous act.

People wowed by young Nigerian designer on TikTok

Social media users were impressed by the fashionista and said:

A young Nigerian woman showed off her dressmaking skills and wowed thousands of people online who doubted her talent. Image: @bimbo.lyn

Source: TikTok

@lady Q wrote:

“I didn't trust the process. I kindly apologise.”

@Faridah constance 🇰🇪 was in awe:

“Can you transform someone's man into mine, darling?”

@Chidi🦋🥀Mmã🌺🌹 said:

“Let me send you my relationship to transform for me, please.”

@F🫧 wondered:

“Do you transform lives?”

@preddie_ann commented:

“Your dad will be proud of the woman you are now. This is very beautiful.”

@Olu ೀ asked:

“When are u opening a shop? Because this is lovely?”

@Jety ᥫ᭡. Shared:

“Girl, my dad’s wardrobe is about to be empty! Thank you.”

@shaibukhadijah508 explained:

“My dad asked me to wear the clothes he used for his Walima for mine. I said that I'm not a boy and he said, ‘Oh, yes, I forgot’, but now I know what to do.”

@user9466702217407 shared:

“That's why I haven't thrown away my graduation gown yet. I’m going to change it.”

@Doña ngond log nkol🇨🇲suggested:

“Next time, try with a corset, you'll kill it.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 More fashion-related stories by Briefly News

A South African man showed his amazing style transformation after he ditched skinny jeans and wowed many.

A young woman, Zipho Ndabambi, was dying to see how her grandmother would have looked if she were a South African baddie and used AI to give her a makeover.

South Africans were excited to learn that Woolworths is now offering tailoring services after revamping one of its stores.

Source: Briefly News