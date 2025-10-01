A South African woman showcased her R900 grocery haul, impressing viewers with the variety of essentials and treats she purchased

The haul included items like Brutal Fruit, bottled water, meat, sausages, rice, bread, ice cream, and yoghurt, demonstrating smart shopping skills

The video sparked discussion online, with viewers praising her ability to stretch her budget and seeking details about where she shopped

A South African woman has left viewers amazed after sharing a video showcasing the amount of groceries she was able to buy with just R900.

At a time when many households are feeling the pinch of rising food prices, her haul quickly caught attention online.

In the clip, she unpacked a variety of items that covered both essentials and treats. Among her purchases were two packs of Brutal Fruit, each containing six bottles, as well as a six-pack of bottled water. The TikTok user who goes by the handle @avelanjawuz also bought cooldrinks, including Fanta and juice, along with two small packets of liver, chicken, meat, sausages, rice, and a loaf of bread.

The haul didn’t stop there as @avelanjawuz revealed ice cream, viennas, butter, cheese, a tin of Lucky Star, mayonnaise, spices, and yoghurt, among other everyday products. Viewers were particularly impressed with the balance between pantry staples, fresh items, and indulgent snacks, all fitting within the R900 budget.

After showcasing each item, she demonstrated how she neatly packed everything into her fridge. The organised storage drew further admiration, with many praising how well she managed to stretch her money while still getting a wide selection of goods.

The video that was posted on 26 September 2025 quickly sparked discussion among South Africans online. Some were shocked at how much she managed to purchase compared to their own grocery bills, while others said it highlighted the importance of shopping smart and knowing where to find good deals.

With the cost of living continuing to rise, the clip struck a chord with many households trying to balance affordability and variety in their groceries. For this shopper, her R900 grocery haul not only filled her fridge but also left Mzansi impressed.

Mzansi reacts to the R900 grocery haul

South Africans were amazed by the R900 grocery haul of the woman as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Charmy Smiley said:

"My problem is that I won’t sleep knowing I’ve got brutal fruits in the fridge."

Mybonnie expressed:

"Where did you buy your groceries?"

Nelisiwe Zwane wrote:

"Love this for you, babe."

Vero was not conceived:

"I want to believe you, but eish."

TeeBooHoe commented:

"Living alone is luxurious."

Cam cam replied:

"Which shop is this? No way it's R900."

Vero Disciple stated:

"Why is your R900 behaving?"

