Three South African podcasters compared General Mkhwanazi to Jesus, saying he's either the best actor ever or genuinely heroic for risking his life to expose corruption

The podcasters noted they haven't seen the country this united behind someone, from domestic workers to gardeners, showing how desperate South Africans are for change

Viewers slammed the podcasters for questioning Mkhwanazi's authenticity while he risks his life, with many defending the general as a real whistleblower exposing the truth

Three South African podcasters have sparked a massive debate after comparing General Mkhwanazi to Jesus and questioning whether he's the best actor ever or a genuine hero. The video, shared by @betereinders_za on TikTok, shows the men discussing the general's impact on South Africa.

In their podcast, the hosts talk about how people from all races are rallying behind Mkhwanazi on social media. One of them makes a bold comparison:

"His words and posture, if it's true, it's so big that I'm even willing to take a chance and be naive because he's saying kill me, it's like the Jesus story, almost."

The podcasters admit they're torn between two possibilities: either Mkhwanazi is the best actor South Africa has ever seen, or he's genuinely the most heroic figure they've encountered.

What struck the hosts most was how united South Africans have become behind Mkhwanazi. They haven't seen the country this unified behind someone or something in a long time. From domestic workers to gardeners, everyone is talking about "Mkhwanazi, Mkhwanazi."

This unity, they argue, shows how fed up South Africans are with their situation, but also proves that deep down, people still have hope. The question remains whether that hope is placed in a genuine hero or someone playing a role.

SA defends General Mkhwanazi

Viewers were not impressed with the podcasters' questioning the general's authenticity:

@AɴĐʀéω.𝐌ツ called them out:

"Mara, this guy, is sitting in a studio, talking about General Mkhwanazi, who is risking his life to bring some sort of truth about corruption in our country and exposing it, and the best thing this thing can do is bash his name?"

@Rox1217 stated:

"That's not acting, the man is telling the truth. This is a pivotal time in South Africa."

@klinishen said:

"Mara, you can never win with some people. He is risking his life."

@Dlangamandla declared:

"I believe General Mkhwanazi is what he says he is."

@Asiphe goduka warned:

"They are trying so hard to discredit the general, we will not be SHAKEN !!! The General is a hero, he risked his life for South Africans and for justice!"

Who is General Mkhwanazi

According to Wikipedia, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla 'Lucky' Sibusiso Mkhwanazi was born on 5 February 1973 and currently serves as KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Police Commissioner. He's a former head of South Africa's elite Special Task Force unit.

Podcasters @betereinders_za touched on something real. Mkhwanazi made history in July 2025 when he publicly accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and other high-ranking officials of helping criminal gangs. He claimed they were involved in investigations and blocking justice. This was unprecedented. No police officer had ever publicly accused a cabinet member of links to criminals.

President Ramaphosa set up the Madlanga Commission to investigate these claims and placed Mchunu on special leave. South Africans rallied behind the general with #HandsoffNhlanhlaMkhwanazi trending on social media.

