More Alleged Footage Showing the Interior of Hangwani Maumela’s Lavish Mansion

A recent video showcases Hangwani Maumela's luxurious R75 million mansion in Bantry Bay, featuring stunning interior design and breathtaking ocean views

The clip also highlights Maumela's impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including multiple Lamborghinis, adding to the spectacle of his extravagant lifestyle

Maumela is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a R2 billion corruption scandal linked to Tembisa Hospital, with the SIU probing his activities and identifying assets suspected to be proceeds of corruption

Bathong! A recent video showcasing the opulent interior of Hangwani Maumela's mansion has sparked widespread interest and outrage.

A video revealing the interior of South African businessman Hangwani Maumela's sprawling mansion has sparked widespread outrage. Image: @news_livesa

Source: TikTok

The businessman, implicated in the alleged R2 billion corruption scandal linked to Tembisa Hospital, has been under scrutiny for his extravagant lifestyle.

The footage, which has been making the rounds on social media, provides a glimpse into Hangwani's luxurious home, valued at R75 million in Bantry Bay, one of the most sought-after areas in South Africa. The massive property boasts breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and features stunning interior design, with lavish decor and opulent furnishings that epitomise luxury.

The video posted by @news_livesa also showcases Hangwani's impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including multiple Lamborghinis, which add to the spectacle of his extravagant lifestyle. According to reports, Hangwani's identified assets amount to approximately R520 million, including luxury vehicles and high-value properties across Gauteng.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been probing Hangwania's alleged involvement in a massive corruption scandal at Tembisa Hospital, where he is accused of siphoning funds through a network of companies. The SIU has since identified and preserved assets worth millions, suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

Hangwani Maumela's connection to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised eyebrows, with some speculating about potential implications. However, Ramaphosa's office has distanced itself from Hangwani, stating that he is a distant relative.

The recent footage that was uploaded on 10 October 2025 on TikTok by @news_livesa has reignited public interest in Hangwani's case, with many expressing outrage over his lavish lifestyle. The public remains captivated by the unfolding saga, and the SIU's determination to recover stolen public funds will likely keep Hangwani's future uncertain.

As the investigation unfolds, the case serves as a stark reminder of South Africa's ongoing battle against corruption and the importance of accountability in public office. With the SIU's efforts to recover stolen funds, the nation waits with bated breath to see how this high-profile case will play out.

The outdoor area with a massive pool and stunning sitting area in Hangwani Maumela's mansion, revealed by the SIU. Image: @news_livesa

Source: TikTok

SA weighs in on Maumela's lavish home

The South African online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on businessman Hangwani Maumela's massive fortune, saying:

Epic Exposures said:

"If your house looks like this, where do you go for holidays."

Soza added:

"No, salary in the world can buy this."

M☆V wrote:

"Innocent sick people died and suffered in Thembisa hospital because of this man's greed."

Karoogreen expressed:

"Is this a house or a hotel? Some people are greedy."

Nhlanhlap86 commented:

"They should just make this house a psychiatric ward for Tembisa hospital and not remove anything. The patients will deal with the house."

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News