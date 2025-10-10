Hangwani Maumela's luxurious lifestyle has been exposed, showcasing his R75 million Bantry Bay property and assets worth approximately R520 million

Maumela is embroiled in a R2 billion corruption scandal linked to Tembisa Hospital, with the Special Investigating Unit probing his alleged involvement

The public reacted with a mix of shock and outrage, calling for accountability and justice in the face of corruption

In a shocking revelation, the extravagant lifestyle of South African businessman and property investor Hangwani Maumela, embroiled in the alleged R2 billion corruption scandal linked to Tembisa Hospital, has come under scrutiny.

A man offered an inside look at Hangwani Maumela's sprawling mansion that sparked mixed reactions online. Image: @alpha.rm

Source: TikTok

Recently, a glimpse of his luxurious abode has sparked widespread interest, with many left stunned by the sheer scale of his wealth.

A gent who goes by the TikTok handle @alpha.rm shared a video on 10 October 2025 where he showcased himself standing in front of the businessman's house, and he stated the following:

"Massive, massive three-story house in Sandton. They took three Lamborghinis yesterday and are expected to continue with their raid today. How crazy is it that one person owns all of this by himself?"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to reports, Hangwani's Bantry Bay property, valued at a staggering R75 million, is a testament to his affluent lifestyle. The property, nestled in the exclusive Victoria Road area, boasts breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

This is not the only luxurious property in Hangwani's portfolio, as his identified assets amount to approximately R520 million, including a portfolio of luxury vehicles and other high-value properties across Gauteng.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been probing Hangwani's alleged involvement in a massive corruption scandal at Tembisa Hospital, where he is accused of siphoning funds through a network of companies. The SIU has since identified and preserved assets worth millions, suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

Hangwani's connection to President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised eyebrows, with some speculating about potential implications. However, Ramaphosa's office has distanced him from Maumela, stating that he is a distant relative.

As the investigation unfolds, the public remains captivated by the lavish lifestyle of Hangwani, who has become a symbol of corruption in South Africa. With the SIU's determination to recover stolen public funds, Hangwani's future remains uncertain. This case serves as a stark reminder of the country's ongoing battle against corruption and the importance of accountability in public office.

A man who showcased Hangwani Maumela's house posed in his traditional attire in a TikTok video. Image: @alpha.rm

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to Hangwani Maumela's house

The online community of Mzansi took to the comments section to share their thoughts on TikTok user @alpha.rm's clip that unveiled the massive home of Hangwani Maumela.

Athi said:

"How about they open the house for December so that the Youth of South Africa can enjoy December in one place."

Zwavhundi Fhenzi stated:

"Let's make this house and make it our first luxury public hospital in Sandton, Sandhurst."

K Mosia wrote:

"It’s crazy how I didn’t know Maumela until yesterday, and I am so mad, yoh guys? No."

Ray T commented:

"Who authorised the money? Why can't they arrest them as well?"

Rileyk 4 replied:

"Greed has poisoned man’s soul."

Watch the video below:

More on Hangwani Maumela stories by Briefly News

On October 9, 2025, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the home of controversial businessman and tenderpreneur Hangwani Maumela. Maumela is allegedly connected to the theft of over R2.3 billion from Tembisa Hospital.

One of the country’s top tender kingpins, with family connections to President Cyril Ramaphosa, has had R325 million worth of prized assets seized.

Renowned broadcaster and reality TV star Sol Phenduka stirred reactions with his sharp criticism of a prayer event held for Tembisa Hospital, following reports that over R2.04 billion intended for the medical facility was looted over a span of four years.

Source: Briefly News