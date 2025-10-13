A content creator who chose to use her car during a safari drive damaged her vehicle when a lion broke a piece of it

At Lion and Safari Park, it costs R350 to have a self-drive experience and safely interact with the predators with no guide

Several online community members joked about the woman's experience, while others shared their stories

A woman showed how a lion damaged her car during a safari drive. Omages: Davide Antoniani / Getty Images, @ismunqa_sentombi / TikTok

Source: UGC

A primary school teacher and content creator’s trip to Lion and Safari Park took an unexpected turn when a curious lion had more than a nibble of her car's side mirror. The interaction had many joking about how the woman would explain the damage to her insurance company.

Felicia took to her TikTok account on 12 October, 2025 to share a video of a lioness biting the mirror after she opted for a self-drive experience at the outdoor location.

According to Lion and Safari Park's website, the self-drive option costs R350, allowing guests to drive their own vehicle and get up close with predators and other wildlife. With no guide provided, guests can drive at their own pace through lion, wild dog, and cheetah enclosures and have an extended game drive to view other species.

Antelopes such as the gemsbok also roam free at Lion and Safari Park. Image: @lionandsafaripark

Source: Instagram

Lion damaging car humours South Africans

The video has received over 250 000 views since its publication, with hundreds of local members of the online community gathering in the comment section with jokes and laughter. Some people on the internet also shared stories about their encounters with the big cats.

While it is unknown if Felicia has car insurance, @tolerie wrote with a laugh:

"At least you have evidence for your insurance."

Clearly joking, @le_amour_ asked the young woman:

"You just watched it? What are you afraid of?"

Assuming that Felicia took the one-hour guided safari option, @dinahstates found the incident humorous and added in the comment section:

"You see why you should’ve paid that R505 for a game drive? Now you're going to pay more to get a mirror cover."

@renatacanham wondered with a chuckle:

"Now would insurance even cover this after you willingly went into the lion's den?"

@zakimoho shared their experience at Lion and Safari Park:

"Yoh. The whole front of my bumper was devoured there. I will never go back with my own car."

A stunned @tumi101 stated:

"Not his head being as big as the window! I would have ended up with wet pants."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about lions

In another article, Briefly News reported that two lions were captured on camera chasing wildlife workers' vehicle driving through their territory. The lions' speed stunned many online users.

reported that two lions were captured on camera chasing wildlife workers' vehicle driving through their territory. The lions' speed stunned many online users. A man, coincidentally named Mufasa, showed a safari vehicle running out of diesel in front of a pride of lions. The video had several social media users cracking jokes about the man's misfortune.

Wildlife officials successfully relocated lions to a designated game reserve. The operation left a group of men on edge, causing laughter online.

Source: Briefly News