A TikTok video went viral after a South African woman shared her 10-month weight loss results.

South African woman shares her weight loss tips after amazing results. Image: Peter Stark/ Getty Images and @Dineo Raputsoane /Facebook.

A local lady's stunning 10-month transformation is proof of what clean eating, intermittent fasting, and consistent exercise can achieve. In a recent post, Dineo shared a before-and-after shot, celebrating the amazing progress she's made.

The role of intermittent fasting and clean eating

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that alternates between fasting and eating periods, focusing on when you eat and how it affects your body, rather than focusing on what you eat. Studies show that it can help with weight loss by reducing calorie intake and enhancing metabolic processes.

For example, a study published in PubMed found that individuals following a 4:3 intermittent fasting regimen lost more weight than those on a daily calorie-restricted diet, and intermittent fasting can improve markers such as blood sugar, cholesterol, and inflammation.

Clean eating, which involves consuming whole, unprocessed foods, also plays a vital role in weight loss. By focusing on nutrient-dense meals, Dineo removed processed foods and refined sugar from her diet. This not only helped with weight management but also provided her body with the essential vitamins and minerals it needs to function at its peak.

The role of exercise in weight loss

Along with intermittent fasting and clean eating, Dineo’s commitment to regular exercise is a key component of her transformation. Exercise helps burn calories, build muscle, and boost metabolism. Whether through strength training, cardio, or a combination, consistent physical activity promotes overall health and helps maintain lean muscle mass while encouraging fat loss.

After sharing her before-and-after picture, @Dineo Raputsoane continues to be a source of motivation for her followers, encouraging them to stay consistent and dedicated in their own journeys. Her story shows that with perseverance, anyone can achieve their desired body goals.

Dineo’s transformation is not just a physical change; it's a testament to the power of consistency, self-love, and dedication. Her journey inspires many to start their own paths to wellness, just as she did.

Sihle Mabaso said:

"I hope in a year, I will bring testimony that I have started."

Maxie Mersh wrote

"Maybe you should encourage other people cause you are a wow."

Ropafadzo Amanda Banhwa stated:

"Definitely, well done on the amazing progress."

Nonhlanhla Mashuku commented:

"Started last week after realising all my jeans don't fit me anymore, hoping for these kinds of results. Happy for you, sis."

Ew Ke D-zy Murdaa said:

Noo, you got to be kidding, right? Cause both pics are flames, but I must say this 1 with a clear structure hit HARD!

Malesedi Thato stated:

"You used to be mama kayise...now you are the girl you think you are."

NumberSeven Reloaded wrote:

"Keep up the new you, there’s nothing special about having a big body that you don’t want."

Lesego Matshwane commented:

"Weight loss does wonders. You look younger, you glow, your confidence grows."

