Over a million South Africans emigrated to various countries in 2024, where they are now calling them their homes

The highest total population of South Africans in a single country in 2024 was 245 446, while the lowest was 14 535

Local internet users expressed their thoughts about South Africans leaving the country for another country

Many South Africans have chosen other countries to start their lives. Image: Phil Mosley / Unsplash

For some South Africans, the grass may be greener on the other side, as more than a million emigrated to other countries they wish to call home last year. However, three nations are on top of many South Africans' lists: The United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States, respectively.

The United Kingdom may top the overall list, but it is the United States that has seen an increase in South African migrants over the last few years, according to the United Nations' latest migrant stock data. The publication BusinessTech reported that South Africa doesn't have official emigration data and relies on third-party sources for information on migration patterns. However, Stats South Africa does publish a document, the Migration Profile Report for South Africa, with relevant information.

Below are the statistics of the countries with the largest South African populations in 2024, according to the United Nations:

United Kingdom: A population of 245 446 South Africans.

A population of South Africans. Australia: A population of 213 447 South Africans.

A population of South Africans. United States: A population of 161 507 South Africans.

The most recently popular South African group emigrating to the United States was Afrikaners, who sought refuge. The US Department of State posted on its X account that it was prioritising resettlement. Take a look at the Afrikaner refugees entering the United States below:

The US Department of State captured the moment an Afrikaner family arrived in the United States. Image: @statedeptspox

Other countries taking the fourth to tenth spots include:

New Zealand: A population of 101 970 South Africans.

A population of South Africans. Canada: A population of 52 600 South Africans.

A population of South Africans. Netherlands: A population of 31 024 South Africans.

A population of South Africans. Mozambique: A population of 21 022 South Africans.

A population of South Africans. Zimbabwe: A population of 20 346 South Africans.

A population of South Africans. Ireland: A population of 18 857 South Africans.

A population of South Africans. The State of Israel: A population of 14 535 South Africans.

South Africans comment on the top countries

After seeing which countries made the list, a few local members of the online community expressed their thoughts about South Africans bidding farewell to their home country.

Bernadette Hill shared her opinion with people on the internet:

"Let me tell you, I'm on a four-month holiday for the second year in a row, visiting New Zealand. Even though I like this country, South Africa, where I come from, is still the best place to live. Even with all our problems, we have the best food, the best weather, the best malls, and the friendliest people. Those who have left had no option. South Africa will never leave them. Oh, and the best rugby team."

Christoff Anderson made their assumptions about the migration, writing:

"Add UAE (United Arab Emirates), as it's growing fast."

The number of immigrants surprised Gareth Stan Chapman, who said:

"More than a million."

Nomsa Ntuli told the public:

"I was born in the United Kingdom, but I want to go to South Africa."

