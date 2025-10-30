"Oh My Goodness": Matching Grinch Christmas PJs Have South Africans Wilding Out
- Grinch-themed Christmas pyjama sets have gone viral on social media, sparking excitement among South African shoppers
- The matching sets, available at Pick n Pay Clothing, feature a fun and festive design, and the prices were unveiled
- Shoppers were eager to get their hands on the PJs, with many expressing enthusiasm for wearing them with loved ones during the festive season
Mzansi shoppers are getting into the festive spirit early this year after a pair of Grinch-themed Christmas pyjama sets went viral on social media.
The matching sets, available at Pick n Pay Clothing, have sparked major excitement among South Africans, who can’t get enough of the fun and festive designs.
In the trending video, shared by the TikTok user @okami_blackw7lf, the stylish sets feature a light green and red design inspired by the beloved Christmas character, The Grinch. Each set includes a short-sleeved top and matching shorts adorned with the mischievous green character, bringing playful holiday cheer to wardrobes across the country.
According to comments under the post, the green set retails for R260, while the red version is priced at R230, both available at Pick'n Pay Clothing stores nationwide. Many shoppers have already been spotted rushing to get their hands on the items, saying the sets are perfect for family photos, Christmas movie nights, or festive gatherings.
Social media users couldn’t contain their excitement, flooding the comment sections of the content creator @hayleymalan with praise and laughter. Some said they were ready to twin with their loved ones in the matching PJs, while others joked that the Grinch set perfectly captured their holiday mood.
The buzz comes as the festive season shopping begins in full swing across South Africa, with stores showcasing new holiday collections. From matching pyjamas to Christmas décor, Mzansi is clearly ready to celebrate the season in style and humour Grinch-style.
With their bright colours, comfy fit, and playful theme, these Grinch Christmas PJs are fast becoming this year’s must-have holiday outfit.
SA reacts to Grinch Christmas PJs
The online community reacted, flooding the comments section to rave over the Grinch Christmas PJs, saying:
M.B said:
"Oh my goodness! What is the price for the adult once? Can you remember?"
Moniccantsae added:
"Saw them yesterday at Sandton Pick nd Pay clothing, put didn’t check the price, they are so cute."
Novuyo Gugulethu wrote:
"Getting them for me and my man asap."
Ms Barridge commented:
"Pick n Pay, I don’t have my dream family yet…not now, please!!! I will send you an email once I find the one."
Reciprocate replied:
"I love it, I love it, I love it even before I saw it, I loved it.🤩"
Sthee stated:
"I'm definitely getting this."
Watch the video below:
