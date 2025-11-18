A digital creator shared a fascinating throwback interview clip showing Chicken Licken founder, George Sombonos, revealing the company’s origins

The video details how the iconic fast-food brand’s name was suggested by a waiter

The footage became a hot topic among South Africans who were amused by how much the founder paid for the name and logo

Briefly News spoke to entrepreneur Rajesperi Naidoo regarding why a brand name and logo are so vital to a company

A Johannesburg Facebook user, @Hamzehmajiet, shared a throwback video on 17 November 2025. The clip shows the late founder of the fast-food chain, Chicken Licken, George Sombonos, discussing the beginning of his billion-rand company. Mr Sombonos shared how the iconic name and logo for the brand came to be.

In the interview, Sombonos explained to the woman interviewing him that the name Chicken Licken was not his first choice. He wanted to register the name “Golden Fried Chicken,” but was told it was too descriptive. With only three months to go before opening his new chicken shop, he was frustrated. A helpful waiter noticed his mood and asked what was wrong. When Sombonos explained his issue, the waiter suggested the name Chicken Licken from a book.

Sombonos was so grateful for the idea that he immediately gave the waiter R300 as a thank you. He confirmed that this was a large amount of money at the time. After registering the name, Sombonos turned his attention to the logo. He hired a sign writer, Mr Mitchum, who drew the classic chicken head on the window. After asking him to draw it to scale, Sombonos paid the artist R75.

He ended the story by saying that with a total of just R375, he had successfully secured the brand's name and its famous logo. When the interviewer mentioned that the company is now a billion-Rand business, Sombonos smiled and humbly replied:

“It's not the money, it's not the money.”

Mzansi reacts to the throwback video

The video sparked a conversation online, with social media users sharing their thoughts on the brand's beginnings on Facebook user @Hamzehmajiet's clip:

@Simnikiwe Gomana questioned:

"Yeah, we got him... Please, while he's there, please ask him what the deal is with the salty spice."

@David De Gracias Mashalaba joked:

"It's not the money??? 😭😭😭"

@Victor Nekhwalivhe noted:

"Another Vodacom saga loading?🤣🤣🤣"

@Nkoka Champman Maluleke admitted:

"I love it when billionaires say it's not about the money... That's my biggest motivation... I wanna say Money is not everything."

@Maropeng Rose Mpepele disagreed:

"It's definitely the money."

@Jaco Smit offered a logical perspective:

"It's not the money because you have the money."

The Chicken Licken's name and history

According to information shared on Wikipedia, Chicken Licken’s story stretches back decades and is woven into South Africa’s own history. The brand was created by George Sombonos, whose father, a Greek immigrant, ran a small restaurant called the Dairy Den in Ridgeway, Johannesburg.

George grew up learning the ropes there, and during a trip to Waco, Texas, in 1972, he bought the secret fried chicken recipe that would later change his life.

In 1981, he turned the old Dairy Den site into the very first Chicken Licken store. The business grew fast, especially in township areas during apartheid.

Speaking to Briefly News writer, Nerissa Naidoo, entrepreneur Rajesperi Naidoo discussed why a brand name and logo are so vital to a company like Chicken Licke. She stated:

"A strong brand name and logo are important in franchising because they carry the trust, reputation, and recognition that customers already know. When people see a familiar logo, they instantly associate it with a certain level of quality and experience. That’s the real power of a franchise. Basically, you’re not starting from zero. A memorable brand also makes marketing easier and more effective because customers can spot and remember you quickly. It creates consistency across all branches, builds credibility, and helps new franchisees attract customers faster than an unknown business would. In short, a franchise’s name and logo are more than just something to look at; they’re valuable assets that drive customer confidence and long-term business success."

