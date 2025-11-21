“Let’s Make It Happen”: Man Suggests Springbok Women Should Get a New Name

Bouwer Bosch, a South African musician, stated that he had an issue with the current name for the country's female rugby team

He provided a long list of names he came up with, including the Sister Bethinas, which took the comedic route

People on the internet also shared alternative names that they thought were appropriate for the squad

Bouwer Bosch provided a list of comical names for the Springbok Women's team. Images: @womenboks / Instagram, Bouwer Bosch / Facebook

Local singer-songwriter Bouwer Bosch felt that the Springbok Women deserved a better name and provided a few comical suggestions. The internet agreed with some of the alternatives.

In a video posted on 12 September, 2025, Bouwer told people online:

"When Rassie's team plays, you don't tell your friends, 'We're going to watch the men's Springbok team. We're going to watch the male bokke.' No, we just say the Springbokke. Good teams deserve good names."

Bouwer then provided the following names for consideration for the women's rugby team:

Biltong Betsies

Lionesses (the name for the Kenyan women's national rugby team)

Blombokke

Springrokke

Woolies Warriors

Shoprite Tacklers

Pick n Passers

Boerie Babes

Tackle Tannies

Loadshedding Legends

PEP Stores Powerhouses

Hadidas

Magic Mamas

Biltong Belles

Golden Girls

Gorgeous Gazelles

Sister Bethinas (which Bouwer noted was his favourite)

"Let's make it happen. Let's give the female Springboks team their own name and identity."

South Africans provide alternative names

Hundreds of local social media users gathered in the comment section, offering both serious and unserious suggestions.

The suggestions also made many people laugh. Image: Betsie Van der Meer

Source: Getty Images

Crizelda Buys agreed with one of the names Bouwer had mentioned and added:

"The Blommies are good, and then we can put the Namakwaland daisies on their shirts."

Bertha Hoffman said to people on the internet:

"What about the Springbokkies or Women Warriors for the women's rugby team? The Straelitzias for the women's cricket team. The colours fit in nicely with the Springbok colours.

Annette Fyfer told the online community:

"In Namibia, you can find a bokkie called the Damara dik-dik. Shy, but super fast and light on their feet. It resembles a small springbok. So, DikDikkies?"

Eugene Nel laughed and replied to Annette:

"Eish, I don't think a woman would like to be called a dik-dik. I back them 100%, and I am very proud of them and how they have grown this year. A dik-dik is cute, but I know my wife will hate me if I call her a dik-dik, even though it is a small antelope.

Joshua Muzi chuckled and wrote to the musician:

"Woolies Warriors... You made my day."

Watch the Facebook reel posted on Bouwer's account below:

Source: Briefly News