Stellenbosch’s historic Lanzerac Wine Estate has launched an unconventional tasting experience led by a certified water sommelier

Guests sample rare waters from around the world, including selections linked to ancient glaciers and volcanic sources

The unique experience has sparked mixed reactions online, placing Stellenbosch in the spotlight for luxury niche tourism

In a world where fine dining and wine tastings are the norm, Stellenbosch's historic Lanzerac Wine Estate has taken a bold step by introducing the world's first Fine Water Tasting Room.

Located on the historic estate, this innovative venue offers a unique sensory experience where participants can taste and learn about different types of water from around the world.

The video, posted on TikTok by @coolstorybru, documents his visit to the exclusive tasting venue located in the heart of the Cape Winelands, a region internationally known for its gourmet tourism.

According to him, the experience cost R300, which included a guided session hosted by a trained water sommelier, a profession recognised globally by the Fine Water Academy.

@coolstorybru explained that guests are taken through various "grades" of water sourced from different parts of the world.

"I could actually taste the difference in the water because of the minerals," he said.

Noting that the sommelier educated them on elements like pH levels, natural filtration processes, and terroir, a concept more commonly associated with wine tasting.

One of the most fascinating bottles presented to the group was water sourced from 2,000-year-old glacier ice, while another originated from a volcano, known for its unique mineral composition and natural filtration through volcanic rock.

"How wild is that?" he remarked, though he admitted the overall experience was more educational than thrilling.

"I’ll be honest and say I wasn’t falling over my chair in excitement over the taste because, at the end of the day, it’s still just water."

The concept of fine water tasting has gained traction internationally, especially in luxury tourism destinations. According to the Fine Water Society, premium waters can command high prices due to rarity, source purity, mineral profile and harvesting difficulty.

Since the video was published by content creator @coolstorybru on 7 December 2025 on TikTok, South Africans online have expressed mixed reactions, ranging from fascination to disbelief. However, the Stellenbosch experience has undeniably put the country on the global map for niche luxury tastings.

SA weighs in on the water teasing in Stellenbosch

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the water teasing in Stellenbosch, Cape Town, saying:

Unathi said:

"Water lovers know that water doesn't taste the same."

GG wrote:

"I’d pay for this. I’m very picky with my drinking water."

Tee shared:

"As crazy as it sounds, I would do this. I love tasting different types of water, and they don’t taste the same. Yes, it’s water, but it tastes different. Am I making sense?"

Zandi The Chef commented:

"Surely I will do this. I just love water, so true water tastes different."

Watch the video below:

