A clip of the cartoon movie Shrek , flawlessly translated into Zulu by DStv, went viral after it was shared by a local man, entertaining many viewers

The video, shared on TikTok, captured Donkey interrupting a romantic moment between Shrek and Fiona, prompting Fiona to exclaim, “Hayibo”

Social media users were ecstatic over the high-quality translation, joking that DStv is now providing Zulu lessons better than traditional classes and promising to tune in

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A content creator showcased the Zulu version of Shrek playing on DSTV. Image: @benjaminkistensamy

Source: TikTok

A surprising and hilarious clip from the movie Shrek took the South African social media by storm, proving that some scenes are better in a local vernacular.

The video, shared on TikTok by @benjaminkistensamy, featured a DStv Zulu-translated version of the cartoon that garnered massive views and hundreds of delighted comments from entertained users.

The viral moment begins with Shrek and Fiona enjoying a cosy, romantic moment together, with the sunset as their backdrop. The tender scene is abruptly broken by the arrival of Donkey, whose Zulu voice-over is immediately spot-on. Donkey interrupts the silence by noting how beautiful the sunset is. This prompts an immediate reaction from Fiona, who had not realised how late it was getting.

The Shek movie in Zulu

Jumping up in alarm, Fiona lets out a loud, classic Zulu expression of surprise: “Hayibo!” She continues in the vernacular language, expressing her shock that she didn't realise it was getting dark, noting that she had to go back inside the house. Donkey attempts to relate, stating that he also used to be afraid of the dark, but Fiona walks away, leaving him to talk while still talking. The content creator, TikTok user @benjaminkistensamy, captioned the clip with a note noting that DSTV was spot on with its December Zulu content.

Social media users saw the Zulu translation as their way to learn the language faster. Image: @benjaminkistensamy

Source: TikTok

SA loves the Zulu translation

The clip gained traction, with entertained viewers flooding the comments section, expressing their appreciation of the translated version. Many viewers praised DStv’s translation quality, joking that the broadcasting company was on point with these editions and that viewers would learn Zulu sooner than in lessons if they continued watching the dubbed content. Some noted that the movie sounded funnier in Zulu than in English, with many commenting that the voice acting was perfectly spot on and matched the characters' personalities. Others, eager to experience more of this localised cartoon magic, requested the specific airing time slots for the dubbed movies, noting the need to polish South African languages through accessible and entertaining media.

User @MezStew commented:

"I love Shrek, and I want to watch this version now! We all need to be learning, polishing up on our cultural languages 💚."

User @Rah_Rocker shared:

"DStv mara! Even Ice Cube can speak Zulu now😭."

User @Zoe Human added:

"This is gonna teach me, Zulu, faster than Duolingo! Gimme those time slots."

User @KeagsxNance said:

"Not Shrek also😭😂."

User @Hasan Hassen added:

"I don't know why it sounds funny then English 🤣. Plus, the voice is on point."

User @Jack Maling shared:

"This hits differently 😂😂 ngiyasaba (I'm scared)👀."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about cartoons

A content creator shared a viral video of an outing with her kids to a Joburg restaurant where Bumblebee and Grinch characters entertained the crowd.

A Polokwane family pulled off a cartoon-themed birthday party with characters such as SpongeBob, Mickey Mouse, Spiderman and many others.

A mom filmed her toddler sitting comfortably inside a drawer of a wall-mounted TV unit, watching her favourite cartoons, Cocomelon.

Source: Briefly News