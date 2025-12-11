A woman came out on top in a divorce settlement court case where she was challenging her ex-husband

The lady was married for decades and was the primary caretaker of her stepchild, but her husband did not agree with how they would divide his estate at the end of their marriage

The court made a ruling in favour of the wife, who walked away with a big portion of her ex-husband's wealth

A South African court made a ruling that caught the South African people's attention. A woman was in a legal dispute with her husband, and they were at odds about the division of assets following their divorce.

A South African woman was awarded a portion of her husband's estate.

The woman was married for 30 years, and the court analysed her contributions during the marriage. The court shared its conclusion following each party's argument.

According to IOL, a 58-year-old woman was in a legal clash with her former husband of three decades. He did not want to grant her financial security after their marriage. The husband argued that she should have earned herself a pension when she had the chance. He admitted she tended to him and highlighted that they had full-time domestic help.

The court considered that the woman got married to him at 18 years old after meeting him when he was still married. They were married nine years after his divorce. When they got married, she took care of his then five-year-old child from the previous relationship, and she was in charge of the home, doing the laundry, cooking, cleaning and most household chores. With her presence, he got a chance to start skydiving in his past time, and enjoy it with her assistance. The wife said he would also only give just enough money for necessities; she could use the car, but they were together most of the time, at work and at home.

Now 70 years old, the woman's former husband is a millionaire, while she had to put her career and financial earning potential on hold. She added that she raised his child until he was 12 and returned to his mother. The judge admonished the husband, saying his ex-wife dedicated most of her life to him, and she couldn't have earned a pension, as he promised to care for her.

Judge rules in favour of wife after hearing both sides.

How much did wife get in divorce?

The court ruled that she had significantly assisted the former husband for decades, as they were together all the time. The judge ordered him to pay her R20 000 per month for the next year. The ex-wife was granted 40% of her former husband's estate, and she must receive it within three months.

