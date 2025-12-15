South Africa in Stitches as Roots Butchery's Funny Ad Claims to Deter Crime with Low Prices
- Roots Butchery posted a TikTok video that had their customers laughing
- The meat supplier, who referred to the rampant crime in South Africa to highlight their prices
- Online users were in stitches after a butchery made a hilarious video promoting their products
A video on TikTok let people know that Roots Butchery is a go-to place for affordable meat. The butchery's marketing team outdid themselves with a hilarious TikTok video that received thousands of likes.
Many people were raving about Roots Butchery after seeing their fun video. The clip that Roots Butchery shared received more than hundreds of comments from people who were left in stitches.
In a TikTok video, Roots Butchery posted a black and white video of a man seemingly walking into their store with the intention to steal. The voice over detailed that the masked man, intent on stealing, did something strange after seeing the meat. The suspected thief in the video ended up going to the two to pay for the meat.
The video ended with a Roots Butchery staff member telling people that the thief changed his mind about stealing because their prices were so low. The clip turned out to be a ruse by Roots Butchery. They were simply highlighting their prices are low enough to curb crime.
South Africa amused by Roots Butchery
Many people thought that Roots Butchery was hilarious, after thinking the advert was CCTV footage. Online users cracked jokes about Roots Butchery's ad. Watch the video Roots Butchery shared and read people's hilarious comments below:
andisamp commented:
"I hate how creative roots adverts are😭"
Morwaswi twisted Roots Butchery's advert:
"So Roots is condoning stealing as long as they are expensive 🤔🤷😅"
Ricardo Zietsman said:
"I don't think you get a more South African advert than this 😂"
phuna gushed:
"Probably bought the ice cream afterwards too."
user856719486572 was amused:
"It's my first time seeing a roots advert hayii ngekhe kubii."
RAEME joked:
"My attention is robbed😭"
Alpha😈TriXxi£_01 applauded Roots butchery:
"It's the creativity for me😂"
Thandeka Gonya was amused:
"😂I cannot with the ads 😂"
Leo 🕷️ gushed:
"Marketing team needs a raise
Munaka❤️ Your TikTok bestie✨ wrote:
"Well done. This is a great ad."
Lashes by Yolla K Sandton applauded:
"Marketing team 💯"
pretty_shey🎀💗exclaimed:
"What a creative ad😭😂"
Jolene-Ann agreed:
"Whaaat 😂 this advertising 😂"
Siyabonga remarked:
"Talk about marketing! 😂🔥✨"
Fernd admired the ad:
"I like the advert simple but explanatory 😂"
SperoH Abhutiii✌🏻 was amused:
"Good marketing strategy 🤣😹😅😂😹🤣but I’m not coming it’s expensive."
fabakamvelihle wrote:
"We need to go back to the drawing board for more advertising ways😩"
Nathaniel99 said:
"Because this is very creative I'm definitely buying that."
