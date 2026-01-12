A Reddit post revealed the rand-dollar exchange rate resembled Table Mountain on a graph

Social media users shared humorous and curious reactions to the graph's resemblance

Briefly News verified the accuracy of the graph showing a stable rand at R16.70 to the dollar

People were stunned to see how the rand channelled Table Mountain.

Source: UGC

A Redditor intrigued their audience when they claimed that the exchange rate between the American dollar and the South African rand resembled Table Mountain on a graph. The post prompted many social media users to add their two cents.

u/DeathAtDawn took to the subreddit r/southafrica and shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a Google search of the rand in comparison to the dollar on 23 December 2025, with the last update at the time being 1.45pm. One dollar was equivalent to R16.70.

While looking at the last five days on the graph, it appeared that from 20 December 2025 to 21 December 2025, there were no serious shifts, creating a straight line. On each side of the line, there were decreases in the exchange rate, which contributed to the calculations creating an outline of the iconic landmark in Cape Town.

Take a look at the graph in the Reddit post here, as seen on the subreddit r/southafrica.

The exchange rate between the rand and dollar resembled Table Mountain.

Source: UGC

Briefly News checked sources to verify the accuracy of the graph. According to the site Currency Charts, from 20 December 2025 to 21 December 2025, there was a similar straight line indicating the average exchange rate of R16.70 to the dollar.

Redditors comment on rand-dollar Table Mountain

The resemblance of Table Mountain on the graph led to many questions and statements from Redditors.

Flash13ack stated with a laugh about South Africans:

"So proud of us."

A curious Yess_Sir_ wondered:

"What is causing it? Is it just the junk status removal?"

ChanceZestyclose1423 shared their opinion:

"The rand is doing really well."

