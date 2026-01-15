A Pick n Pay customer in Gauteng used her Smart Shopper card after not using it for a year

She showed people on the internet how much money she had saved on her groceries that were over R1 000

The amount caused a division among social media users, who thought it didn't make much of a difference

A woman got a good discount when she used her Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card after a year. Images: @sachathenailslayer

Gauteng shopper Sacha Ismail Benson shared that after not using her Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card and collecting points, she managed to save roughly R400 after her total cost of groceries was R1 400. The discount sparked various reactions from social media users.

On 4 January 2026, Sacha shared a video of the screen visible to customers at the till showing the cost of the items and wrote:

"I don't use my Pick n Pay Smart Shopper points all year round until January. I usually save around R500 to 600, but this year was a little less."

A Smart Shopper card gets shoppers discounts after swiping a significant number of times. Image: @Evana_official

Watch the TikTok video posted on Sacha's account below:

South Africans talk about discounts

Social media users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the woman's video.

Pick n Pay responded, saying:

"Now we're talking! What a great way to make your points work for you!"

Sacha laughed when @smguru52 said:

"I was expecting it to go down to R24."

@whyamihere.com wasn't impressed and commented:

"R350 for a year is not a lot."

Sacha replied to the TikTok user:

"Perhaps from your perspective, it’s not much money. I’m grateful for actual cash back, especially in January."

@amzliving had the same feelings, writing:

"And the crowd goes mild."

@winleydk added under the post:

"This feels like a reward for me. The little helps."

