“I Love This”: Luxe Bag Spotting at Sandton City Mall Intrigues South Africans
- Luxity's TikTok video showcased luxury bags spotted at Sandton City Mall, igniting social media buzz
- Average prices for high-end bags include a R200 000 Chanel bag and a R64 000 Louis Vuitton bag
- Social media comments revealed varying opinions on the allure of luxury handbags
A store selling pre-owned luxury items, Luxity, shared a video spotting designer bags in Sandton City Mall. The activity sparked unique conversations among social media users.
Luxity posted the TikTok video on 13 January 2025, showing various high-end brands hanging over women's shoulders.
Below are the average prices of the bags spotted in the Gauteng-based shopping centre:
- Louis Vuitton Reverse Monogram Dauphine MM: R64 000
- Fendi Mon Tresor mini bucket bag: R42 000
- Louis Vuitton 2011 Damier Azur Neverfull MM tote: R32 000
- : R97 000
- Goyard Artois PM: R40 000
- Louis Vuitton Damier Azur Tahitienne Nano Noé in Rose Ballerine: R18 000
- Celine Terence in patent calfskin: R48 000
- Marc Jacobs medium tote bag: R7 300
- Chanel Jumbo Double Flap: R200 000
- Gucci Supreme GG Dionysus Medium shoulder bag: R65 000
Take a look at the expensive bags in the TikTok video posted on Luxity's account below:
The internet comments on designer bags
Members of the online community were stunned to see the expensive handbags and expressed their thoughts in the comment section.
@fivefruitsofthespirit told people on the internet:
"I won't lie, luxury items are underwhelming in real life."
@privateaccca1 confessed in the comments:
"I always play this game with myself at Sandton City! And I have to guess what the bag is called. Common bags I have spotted is Alma BB, and Neverfull."
@maps_mk shared with internet users:
"Celine is the girl she thinks she is for me."
@pro.beautyco simply stated:
"I love this."
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za