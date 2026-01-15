Luxity's TikTok video showcased luxury bags spotted at Sandton City Mall, igniting social media buzz

Average prices for high-end bags include a R200 000 Chanel bag and a R64 000 Louis Vuitton bag

Social media comments revealed varying opinions on the allure of luxury handbags

Spotting luxury bags, including Louis Vuitton designs, at Sandton City Mall intrigued people. Images: Jacob Wackerhausen, anzeletti

Source: Getty Images

A store selling pre-owned luxury items, Luxity, shared a video spotting designer bags in Sandton City Mall. The activity sparked unique conversations among social media users.

Luxity posted the TikTok video on 13 January 2025, showing various high-end brands hanging over women's shoulders.

Below are the average prices of the bags spotted in the Gauteng-based shopping centre:

Louis Vuitton Reverse Monogram Dauphine MM: R64 000

Fendi Mon Tresor mini bucket bag: R42 000

Louis Vuitton 2011 Damier Azur Neverfull MM tote: R32 000

: R97 000

Goyard Artois PM: R40 000

Louis Vuitton Damier Azur Tahitienne Nano Noé in Rose Ballerine: R18 000

Celine Terence in patent calfskin: R48 000

Marc Jacobs medium tote bag: R7 300

Chanel Jumbo Double Flap: R200 000

Gucci Supreme GG Dionysus Medium shoulder bag: R65 000

Many Louis Vuitton bags were spotted, including the Damier Azur Tahitienne Nano Noé in Rose Ballerine and the black Capucines BB (right). Images: @luxity.shop.official

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the expensive bags in the TikTok video posted on Luxity's account below:

The internet comments on designer bags

Members of the online community were stunned to see the expensive handbags and expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

@fivefruitsofthespirit told people on the internet:

"I won't lie, luxury items are underwhelming in real life."

@privateaccca1 confessed in the comments:

"I always play this game with myself at Sandton City! And I have to guess what the bag is called. Common bags I have spotted is Alma BB, and Neverfull."

@maps_mk shared with internet users:

"Celine is the girl she thinks she is for me."

@pro.beautyco simply stated:

"I love this."

