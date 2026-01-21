A viral video sparked conversation over differences in fruit quality and appearance between the two countries

The post highlighted the presence of natural black seeds in South African watermelons, contrasting them with US varieties

Netizens shared opinions, experiences, and praise for South Africa’s local fruits, sparking broader discussions about agriculture and food quality

A viral social media post has sparked conversation online after an American shared his thoughts on the difference between watermelons in South Africa and the United States.

An American man captured content in a street buzzing with people. Image: Kahlis8/Instagram and Krit of Studio OMG/Getty Images

In a recent video posted on 19 January 2025, the man who goes by the social media user Kahlis8 showcased a watermelon he purchased in South Africa, highlighting its natural black seeds, and contrasted it with watermelons commonly found in the US.

Captioning his post, he wrote:

"Fruit in Africa is organic, and in the US it’s genetically modified."

The previous video that Kahlis8 shared on Instagram showed the watermelon with black seeds clearly visible, which he noted are rare in the United States.

In a follow-up video, he explained:

"If you see watermelon with only white seeds or no seeds at all, then you know it’s genetically modified. When you’re in Africa, you can easily find organic fruits in major grocery stores and from independent farmers."

The American further shared his experience buying the watermelon, revealing that he purchased it at a Checkers store in South Africa for just R100 (approximately $5 USD). He also described the taste, adding that the organic fruit was noticeably fresher and more flavoursome compared to watermelons he had tried in the US.

Social media users quickly reacted to his comparison, with many agreeing that South African fruits are often fresher and more natural. Others noted that while genetically modified produce is common in the US, it is not necessarily less healthy, but the distinction in taste and appearance is clear to many consumers.

The video has sparked a broader discussion about the differences in agricultural practices between the two countries and highlighted the growing interest in organic fruit.

Many online viewers praised the man for bringing attention to South Africa’s local produce, while others jokingly envied the affordability and quality of the watermelon.

An American man compared South African and US watermelons in a picture he shared online. Image: kahlis8

Netizens weigh in on genetically modified fruits in the US

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the alleged genetically modified fruits in America, in contrast to Africa.

B Junior Official said:

"Bro you gonna make these scientists come to South Africa 😭."

Beingdebbie shared:

"Yup. Every time I come back to the US, I get sick. The food in the US is poison."

Thomastcharles wrote:

"I swear, eating in the Motherland is a completely different experience in general 😭."

Mbendeniathini stated:

"It’s even better from street vendors 🤤gotta love them."

Anande Mash replied:

"So so true! Listen, as a Chef and a South African expat working in America. Especially melons, and I mean all melons. The quality of fruit and vegetables is different, which also affects the cooking time and results in a huge flavour difference."

Suzanmngomezulu commented:

"You nailed it."

