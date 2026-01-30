Another city in South Africa changed its name to one in , a local language

, The Eastern Cape is no stranger to cities being renamed, and one more had a name makeover, like Grahamstown and Port Elizabeth, which got an isiXhosa name

The new name for one of the biggest cities in the Eastern Cape made rounds all over social media

In a social media post, people discover the new name for East London. The Eastern Cape City will be rebranded under an isiXhosa name.

East London's new name sparked controversy.

South Africans in East London shared their thoughts on the new name, and most disapproved of it. The change to East London's name in January 2026 left people divided, and many shared what they would have preferred as a new name.

In a post on X by KasiEconomy, people got to see that East London was officially renamed. The city would be called kuGompo. The switch from East London spark to varying reactions from online users. See the name change below:

A man on TikTok @mswenklondon_ shared his thoughts on East London's new name. The man joked that he woke up in a different city and complained that residents lost "aura points" because of the new name. Most online users agreed that if East London needed a name change, it should have been eMonti, which was East London's unofficial nickname among South Africans

The significance of the name KuGompo refers to the cove rock where crashing waves create a rumbling sound. See the video of the man reacting to the name below:

South Africans suggest new name for East London

People were divided about the new name that East London was assigned. Online users commented on its pronunciation. Read online user's comments about East London's new name below:

kuGompo referred to the sound of waves crashing on rocks.

@i_am_nashdee wondered:

"eMonti is what they should officially call it, what is KuGompo, who is that even?"

@Bhut_Zuks said:

"If you must change it, what was wrong with calling it eMonti?"

@vernonlomberg wondered about the reason for the name change:

"Why does this not happen in other countries around the world?"

@sondisa5ive slammed the name change:

"Waste of money, time .stick to Monti at least."

@Allegedlie speculated about the cost of renaming a city:

"Did it cost them drillions for the rename? How will this improve the economy there?"

@G50568Nduduzo said:

"If someone asked me to name the country KuGompo is located in I would get it wrong even after 50 tries."

Barth420🤘🏽 remembered Gqeberha's renaming:

"How we felt about Port Elizabeth 😮‍💨"

𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 𓆟 wondered how kuGompo would be shortened:

"So what's the nickname for this unfortunate city name? G-city? 🥀"

@MturaKelembe wondered:

"What is kuGompo ? What is wrong calling it Monti?"

