South Africans discuss preferred name for East London over kuGompo
- Another city in South Africa changed its name to one in, a local language
- The Eastern Cape is no stranger to cities being renamed, and one more had a name makeover, like Grahamstown and Port Elizabeth, which got an isiXhosa name
- The new name for one of the biggest cities in the Eastern Cape made rounds all over social media
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
In a social media post, people discover the new name for East London. The Eastern Cape City will be rebranded under an isiXhosa name.
South Africans in East London shared their thoughts on the new name, and most disapproved of it. The change to East London's name in January 2026 left people divided, and many shared what they would have preferred as a new name.
In a post on X by KasiEconomy, people got to see that East London was officially renamed. The city would be called kuGompo. The switch from East London spark to varying reactions from online users. See the name change below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
A man on TikTok @mswenklondon_ shared his thoughts on East London's new name. The man joked that he woke up in a different city and complained that residents lost "aura points" because of the new name. Most online users agreed that if East London needed a name change, it should have been eMonti, which was East London's unofficial nickname among South Africans
The significance of the name KuGompo refers to the cove rock where crashing waves create a rumbling sound. See the video of the man reacting to the name below:
South Africans suggest new name for East London
People were divided about the new name that East London was assigned. Online users commented on its pronunciation. Read online user's comments about East London's new name below:
@i_am_nashdee wondered:
"eMonti is what they should officially call it, what is KuGompo, who is that even?"
@Bhut_Zuks said:
"If you must change it, what was wrong with calling it eMonti?"
@vernonlomberg wondered about the reason for the name change:
"Why does this not happen in other countries around the world?"
@sondisa5ive slammed the name change:
"Waste of money, time .stick to Monti at least."
@Allegedlie speculated about the cost of renaming a city:
"Did it cost them drillions for the rename? How will this improve the economy there?"
@G50568Nduduzo said:
"If someone asked me to name the country KuGompo is located in I would get it wrong even after 50 tries."
Barth420🤘🏽 remembered Gqeberha's renaming:
"How we felt about Port Elizabeth 😮💨"
𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 𓆟 wondered how kuGompo would be shortened:
"So what's the nickname for this unfortunate city name? G-city? 🥀"
@MturaKelembe wondered:
"What is kuGompo ? What is wrong calling it Monti?"
Other Briefly News stories about South Africa
- A man mocked East London's new name in a video that many found relatable.
- People were in stitches after a chef accused thieves of stealing Cape Town potholes.
- A South African content creator's Facebook content earned her serious money.
- Online users were amazed by a man who saved thousands in rands after joining a stokvel.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za