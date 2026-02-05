Australian podcasters discussed Mzansi's schoolboy rugby, praising it as the best developed and intense rugby system compared to its counterparts

The podcasters hailed the atmosphere at the rugby games, agreeing that the schoolboy rugby was bigger than some championship games in the UK

The Afrikaans culture was hailed as being a foundational, driving force in the success of the South African national rugby team, which starts at the school level

Podcasters sang praises of schoolboy rugby culture in South Africa. Images: @talkinruggers, Christian Liewig

In a TikTok video posted on the 4th of February 2026, two podcasters, one from Australia, discussed the South African schoolboy rugby culture.

The podcasters shone a spotlight on South Africa's vibrant schoolboy rugby scene, seeing it as a prime example of development and intensity in sports.

Completely praising the system, they argued that the competitive spirit seen in these matches rivals that of professional tournaments.

The chat was posted on the podcast's TikTok page. And the host, Oli Johnson, said:

"No one does it as well as South Africa... It's bigger than some championship games in the UK."

Guest of the show, Robbie Gillet, shared his perspective as someone based in South Africa. He said, in part:

"It almost gives me goosebumps thinking about it because it's such a special time. There's a whole history around it and that's a common thing."

Watch the full exchange on TikTok below:

How has the Afrikaans culture influenced the success of schoolboy rugby in Mzansi?

Afrikaans culture has been a foundational, driving force in the success of South African rugby, transforming the sport from a colonial pastime into a core element of Afrikaner identity and a "second religion".

This influence, spanning over a century, has fostered a unique, rugged, and disciplined style of play, supported by a powerful, competitive, and well-funded schoolboy structure.

What are the key influences of Afrikaans culture on rugby success?

Rugby was integral to the Afrikaner community, with international success viewed as a reflection of cultural and societal accomplishments.

This deep emotional connection ensured that the sport remained central to cultural life, fostering immense dedication to excellence.

Afrikaners embraced rugby, using it to demonstrate qualities they prized, such as physical strength, endurance, and fortitude.

This helped build a tough, "no-nonsense" style of play, which has historically been a hallmark of the Springboks.

Independent Online News previously reported that the South African schoolboy rugby system was worth a whopping R1 billion.

Schools with strong Afrikaans traditions, such as Grey College and Paarl Gimnasium, are renowned for their ruthless efficiency in producing professional, high-performance players.

Has there been cultural evolution in the post-apartheid era?

The culture of pride in the Springbok jersey, which was historically associated with racial exclusion, has been successfully integrated into a more inclusive and diverse team.

Over the years, prominent rugby schools in South Africa have produced high-quality players from diverse racial backgrounds.

Robbie Gillett discussed the culture of schoolboy rugby in South Africa. Image: Talkin Ruggers

