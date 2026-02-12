A KZN property agent shared a video of student accommodation being renovated specifically for UKZN self-funded students

The double-storey building features large rooms, an entertainment area and transport to campus

According to data shared by UKZN, private accommodation for students in the area ranges from R1,500 to R3,500 per month

A KZN property agent shared a video that had university students asking about prices and availability. The agent who runs Hishouse Property Solutions posted the clip on 30 January 2026 with the caption:

"UKZN Howard students' accommodation."

A text overlay explained that the building is still under renovation but will soon be ready for self-funded students. The property is being set up specifically for students attending the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The tour started outside with a huge garage and driveway. Inside, there was a modern bathroom area with showers. The double-storey building has both upstairs and downstairs sections leading to bedrooms. There's a large living area, a pool area for relaxation and a massive kitchen.

The bathrooms are fitted with three showers, two geysers and modern toilets. The bedrooms are quite large. The facility can house 26 beds total, but there are no single rooms. Each room will accommodate two students sharing.

Mzwakhe explained in the comments that they provide transport for students to UKZN. The modern setup and beautiful finishes had people asking when renovations would be completed and how much the rooms cost.

According to data shared by UKZN, private accommodation prices in the area vary quite a bit. Some places in Glenmore charge around R9,500 per month for postgraduate students. However, most student accommodation ranges between R1,500 and R3,500 per month for shared rooms.

Students love the UKZN accommodation

University students from KZN had questions for TikToker @mzwakhemsomi about the property:

@machiliza asked:

"How much is a room? Is it shared?"

@sandile_msomi questioned:

"How many units do you have, bafo?"

@mluja said:

"Hi, I'm interested. How long are the renovations gonna take?"

@timbigz asked:

"Anything for non-students?"

@nosisa questioned:

"Hey. Is it for self-funded only? Do you guys have singles, and do you also provide transport to school?"

@mhleli_zuma asked:

"Why don't you put it on NSFAS?"

@user423742343170 suggested:

"Why not put NSFAS-funded students, bro? The NSFAS rate is very good."

@aggies requested:

"Connect me with self-funded, Pietermaritzburg campus."

@thomas_tom asked:

"How does one register under NSFAS if I have rooms?"

@mnqobi_kafelezweni complimented:

"They are so beautiful. I always pass here."

