South African Woman Shares Her Path to America's Juilliard in TikTok Video
- A young South African woman with big dreams showed people the first step she took to achieve them
- The lady posted a video of her effort to study the arts at one of the most prestigious universities in America
- Online users were inspired by the process the young lady had to go through to start her journey
A young woman posted TikTok video of her mission to study overseas. The young lady has her set sights on America and she made progress achieving it.
The young woman posted a realistic look at her experience trying to make her American dreams come true. Her video posted on 11 Feberuary 2025 showed the beginning of a young woman making her way to the USA .
In a TikTok video by @king_kayra, she announced that she was pursuing her dream to study at Juilliard. The lady wants to attend the prestigious arts university and she posted the vlog of her flight from South Africa to USA for her audition. To make it, the woman from Limpopo started a fundraiser on Backabuddy to help her make it to the US for a chance at Juilliard. Watch the video of her travels to Juilliard below:
South Africa amazed by lady aiming for USA
Many people thought she was impressive for choosing her dreams. Other people in the comments admitted that they had similar dreams, and it was amazing to watch her journey. Read people's comments below:
IG: Tshepi_Mabs said:
"Break a leg mama ❤️❤️you’ve got this."
✨ Sanele Phillip ✨ commented:
"Oh chomam! I’m so happy and proud of you for your first! 🥂🫂❤️. I can’t wait to hear all about it! Good luck with everything! 💫"
Naheesha Heydricks said:
"Yess!!! You go, girl. Safe journey and good luck with this new episode of your life. Best wishes, with love❤️"
Renene 🇿🇦 exclaimed:
"All of the best!!! I tell my daughter that things don’t always work out the way you want to. It’s all about the destination. Sometimes you need to take a different route, but it will lead you there. Be kind to yourself ❤️💐"
Serene Serena exclaimed:
"Goooood luck Karabo! ✨✨✨ You’re living the dream of so many, rooting that it becomes your reality because you’ve worked so hard to get here! 🎬✨✨"
Nnaka said:
"Omg, congratulations!! So curious to see how it went ! All the best <3 you’re living an old dream of mine yaaah!"
sandstotheworld exclaimed:
"Omg I just watched myself in this video!!!🥺🥺 I’m chasing a dream I’ve been praying for too… have not found the courage to share on TT🥹 good luck guurl!🥰"
Ke_Omolemo was moved:
"'A dream I’ve had for a very long time' Oh the stories we could tell."
