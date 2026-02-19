"Dr Malinga's Nephews": Curro Learners Hop On A Viral Challenge
- A group of enthusiastic Curro learners jumped on a popular TikTok trend in a fun video, showcasing their energy and creativity
- The clip captures the students nailing the viral routine in a classroom, turning an everyday school moment into shareable content
- Mzansi viewers loved the wholesome vibe, flooding comments with praise for the kids' confidence and school spirit, with many calling it "peak school energy"
A group of Curro learners embraced a popular TikTok trend, showcasing their creativity and enthusiasm through a fun video posted on 12 February 2026.
The clip features three students performing a viral dance move within the classroom, transforming a typical school day into entertaining, shareable content.
The challenge taps into school spirit
Curro schools are known to promote active, engaging environments where learners can express themselves creatively.
This video fit right into that culture. By hopping on a trending TikTok challenge, the students show off their coordination, teamwork, and ability to balance fun with school life.
The video was posted by the account @edrxchlutaaya. Watch it below:
Social media reacts to the viral challenge
The video received praise from viewers across Mzansi. Comments were mostly about the students' confidence and expressed admiration for their spirited performance.
Many viewers labelled the video as "peak school energy."
One user, @Rhufalo, commented:
"The peak school energy we want to see."
Another user, @kosmi, noted:
"Moving like Dr Malinga😭."
Another TikToker, @Offline, said:
"This is giving Dr Malinga this at this point 😭."
Another user, @Lilly, agreed that the dancing resembled Dr Malinga's popular moves, writing:
"Yes! Mini Malingas 🥹."
User, @Melrose, echoed the sentiment, stating:
"Dr Malinga would be proud 😭🔥."
Another one, @Thando, approved, tying the teenagers directly to Dr Malinga, saying:
"Dr Malinga’s nephews 😭."
User, @its.mee.distro, approved of the dance moves, adding:
"This looks so proper. I even want to join."
@Ledi joked:
"Those kicks had me dodging bullets on my screen😭."
TikTok challenge culture increases distractions in schools
While many of the commenters appreciated the blending of the school environment with dance moves that were done outside of the syllabus, TikTok challenges in schools can be destructive.
TikTok dance challenge culture has no doubt changed the school environment by increasing distractions, promoting dangerous, disruptive behaviour.
In some cases, it gets more serious, ending up in criminal behaviour like vandalism or harassing staff or fellow learners, which all lowers academic focus.
