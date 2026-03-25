Muslims at a KwaMashu school marked Eid Mubarak in thobes while performing energetic Zulu high kick dance moves alongside cheering adults

Eid al-Fitr dates back to 624 AD, when the Prophet Muhammad established it as a sacred day of gratitude after Ramadan

Zulu Muslims in KwaZulu-Natal have blended their cultural heritage with their Islamic faith in deeply personal ways

There are two things South Africans never need an invitation for, which are a reason to celebrate and a reason to dance.

Zulu Muslims celebrate Eid Mubarak in KwaMashu. Image: Zulhija Siraj Milanzi

Source: Instagram

When those two things came together at a school in KwaMashu on 24 March 2026, the result was something that stopped Mzanis mid-scroll.

Instagram user Zulhija Siraj Milanzi posted a video showing children and adults celebrating Eid Mubarak at a school in KwaMashu, a township in eThekwini, just outside Durban. The learners wore thobes, the long, flowing garments also known as thawbs or dishdashas, traditionally worn by Muslim men and boys. The adults and other young kids around them cheered and watched as the kids kicked up their heels in full Zulu dance style.

A celebration that stretches back 14 centuries

Eid Mubarak is the greeting exchanged between Muslims during Eid al-Fitr, which translates from Arabic as the Festival of Breaking the Fast. The very first Eid al-Fitr was held around 624 AD and was instituted by the Prophet Muhammad himself.

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According to Islamic tradition, when Muhammad arrived in Medina, he found people observing two days of festivity. He declared that God had fixed two proper days of celebration for Muslims, the Eid al-Fitr and the Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, and is one of two major holidays celebrated by Muslims around the world.

In 2026, it fell on 20 March. More than two billion Muslims celebrated the occasion worldwide. The day begins with communal prayer before sunrise and is followed by family visits, feasting, gifts and acts of charity. It is actually forbidden to fast on the day of Eid itself. After a month of discipline and restraint from dawn to dusk, the celebration is treated as both a reward and a release.

See the Instagram video here:

Mzansi reacts to the celebrations

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

may_ling19 commented:

“This is so moving. ❤️May Allah grant you the ability to continue on this path and touch as many people as possible. ❤️”

the_weathered_underground said:

“You are a blessed people. Allah will teach us Islam from you.”

mawoodworkszn wrote:

“You have shown us what true Dawah is all about. May Allah prepare for Hazrat and his family a just reward in Jannah.”

rosefrosty0000 commented:

“These kids are so adorable. May Allah protect them and keep them safe and happy. ❤️ Eid Mubarak.”

olwe2_d said:

“What Mandela fought for. ❤️🔥”

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Source: Briefly News