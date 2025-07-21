A daring muslim woman achieved viral fame for uniquely performing the Nicki Minaj pose challenge in an unusual place

The challenge, which involves balancing in heels while appearing to sit mid-air, was taken to the next level by her commitment

Her hijab and modest attire challenged stereotypes, adding another layer to the trend's evolution and impact

South Africans watched as a TikTok user went viral for a daring take on the Nicki Minaj pose challenge, performing it on a sailboat and challenging stereotypes.

A poised and daring TikTok user left the internet speechless after attempting the viral Nicki Minaj pose challenge, not on stable ground, but on a sailboat.



There’s a new entry in the Nicki Minaj pose challenge, and it’s unlike anything TikTok has seen before. A poised and daring TikTok user has left the internet speechless after attempting the viral Nicki Minaj pose challenge, not on stable ground, but on a sailboat. Posted by content creator @basbaasbaby on 20 July 2025, the video has racked up over 210,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments, with many viewers praising the creator’s balance and commitment to the trend.

The Nicki Minaj pose challenge has taken TikTok by storm, with thousands of women attempting to replicate the rapper’s now-iconic pose that quickly went viral. Although the song was released about 12 years ago, it is only now that the pose challenge is gaining popularity.

The pose requires standing in heels while appearing to sit mid-air, with one leg extended forward, a challenging position to hold, especially on unstable surfaces. The challenge has evolved into a spectacle, with users attempting the stunt on ledges, chairs, gym balls, and now, sailboats. Part of the appeal is not just nailing the pose itself, but doing it somewhere that makes it even riskier, and more visually stunning.

Muslim woman redefines viral challenge with elegance

What makes her version stand out isn’t just the daring setting, but her attire. As a visibly Muslim woman wearing modest clothing and a hijab, her participation in a trend that is often perceived as provocative challenged stereotypes while showcasing confidence and elegance. While there’s a possibility the video was AI-generated, the pose remains impressive.

The soundtrack to this challenge is none other than Nicki Minaj 's hit 'High School' featuring Lil Wayne, which continues to fuel its popularity. The song has amassed 356 million views on YouTube, and the hashtag #NickiMinajChallenge has over 107K posts on TikTok, cementing it as one of 2025’s defining viral moments.

Commenters expressed disbelief and awe at the difficulty of executing such a balanced pose on a boat. Some even called her out for using AI and claiming it is real. While many participants struggle to hold the stance even on flat surfaces, this video set a new benchmark for the challenge’s most impressive entries.





Here's what social media users had to say

Zie wrote:

"Our African winner is Lasizwe. 🤣😂"

Monica said:

"Please, I need bad advice."

Priscilla Chimbwa said:

"I'm coming from Kristy Sarah already. She won this."

Joy wrote:

"Don’t dare mention Kristy here, challenge closed. 😁😁😁"

Tsholofeloa Mandamadisha wrote:

"That AI though."

Rosaline Wambui wrote:

"Don’t you dare mention Kristy.🤣 This one won…"

Kanezalydia4 said:

"Finally, a trend all witches can participate in without hiding their skills. 🤭😂"

Cataleya_nba asked:

"Wait, is this Zari the Boss Lady?"

Amahle Madondo said:

"Vele it’s AI. 💀🤣"

Ma_Thandyy wrote:

"AI! Even if I didn’t know AI, I’d still say it’s AI."

Check out the TikTok video below

