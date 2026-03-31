A Chartered Accountant responded to claims that many CAs earn around R25,000 monthly, saying the figure is far below

She explained that even an annual salary of under R400K is still relatively low for the level of skill, responsibility and qualification

Her comments sparked debate, with some agreeing about market competition while others insisted professionals should not accept salaries that undervalue their worth

Salary conversations always get people talking, especially when they involve highly qualified professionals. One take on what Chartered Accountants are earning right now stirred quite a reaction, and not everyone agreed with it.

The CA on the left was posing in her bedroom. Image: @lifewithgetty

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @lifewithgetty posted a video on 31 March 2026, responding to a claim that many Chartered Accountants are earning around R25,000 per month due to competition in the field. As a qualified CA herself, she pushed back strongly, saying that the amount is far below what the profession should be earning.

She explained that even an annual salary of R400,000 is still on the lower side for someone with that level of qualification and responsibility. For her, the issue is not just about the number, but what it represents in terms of how the profession is being valued in the market.

Debate grows over CA salary expectations

User @lifewithgetty also warned that accepting lower salaries can have long-term consequences. According to her, professionals who settle early may end up limiting their future earning potential, as it sets a precedent that is difficult to break later on in their careers.

The conversation quickly spread, with many South Africans weighing in. Some agreed that the market has become more competitive, while others argued that highly qualified professionals should not be settling for less, especially in demanding fields like accounting.

The screenshot on the right captured Getty reacting to a R25K salary of a CA. Image: @lifewithgetty

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Gorgeous said:

“If a 1st year trainee starts at R21k monthly, who is accepting R25k as a qualified CA? That’s crazy.”

Khetho Mwelase commented:

“R25k for a newly qualified CA? Aowa, that is the salary of a trainee in their 3rd year. 😭😭😭”

N wrote:

“Not even 3rd year, from first year nje. 😭”

Bat said:

“I’m doing 2nd year BAcc, and everyone tells me not to expect anything over 15k as a trainee, but 25k is possible. 😭”

N replied:

“I’m in first year lol, I have two aunts who are qualified CA’s, and they both did their articles at Nedbank, making around 30k a month. 😂 So yes, it’s very much possible.”

Tumi V wrote:

“Currently in my 3rd year and not even making that. 💀”

K.B.S said:

“Is that even net or gross?”

Khetho Mwelase commented:

“Gross basis.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about pay slips

A viral post shares the earnings of a senior lecturer with advanced academic qualifications, offering a rare glimpse into university salaries.

A cybersecurity payslip circulating online gives people a rare look at what a Junior SOC Analyst in South Africa actually takes home after four years of study.

A content creator shared a payslip showing a creditors clerk with a BCom in accounting earning a small salary, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News