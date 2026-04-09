A young teacher was meant to graduate with an NQF Level 8 degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA) in 2026, but a single mistake prevented that

Sharing the details on his Facebook, he explained that missing one compulsory assignment resulted in having to repeat a module the entire

Social media users flooded the comments with praise for the teacher’s hard work on other modules and advised treating the delay as a valuable life lesson

A local teacher shared how a small academic oversight blocked his 2026 graduation. Image: Jabu Katshwa

Source: Facebook

A teacher working in Limpopo, surprised many when he shared his impressive post-graduate results, which unfortunately were not good enough for him to graduate.

The story was shared on his Facebook account, Jabu Katshwa, on 7 April 2026. In the post, he detailed his academic oversight and shared advice for students to avoid similar problems.

The teacher noted that UNISA had humbled him, explaining that he was supposed to graduate with his NQF Level 8 degree in 2026. He, however, missed a compulsory assignment. He admitted that he had been aware of the missed deadline at the time. The creator also said that he believed that because the assignment only counted 5% towards his year mark, he would still pass. Since his average was already at 65% after completing her other work, he assumed the math would work in his favour.

Student repeats the year for missing an assignment

The creator noted that he was denied exam entry because of that assignment. Facebook user Jabu Katshwa also explained that he now has to repeat the whole year. He also showed his impressive marks for the other modules, which included 83%, 75%, 72% and 63%. The young man also advised others to read tutorial letters in detail to avoid such incidents, while encouraging educators to pursue a postgraduate degree.

See the Facebook post below:

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The post gained massive views and nearly 300 comments from an online community that felt sorry for the creator. Many viewers advised him to take the experience as a lesson and never underestimate the importance of things. Some were proud of him for owning up to her mistake and not blaming the institution, and noted that he would get an A for the module he was repeating. Others praised him for his hard work on the other modules, convinced that he would graduate in 2027.

Jabu cautioned others to read their tutorial letters after his 65% average was not enough to save his module. Image: Jabu Katshwa

Source: Facebook

User @Thato Masekwameng said:

"Life is full of lessons. You learned that you must never underestimate the importance of things, no matter their significance."

User @Eugenia Molatlhegi commented:

"You know this post has scared me, my registration has been finalised on Saturday, and I haven't opened anything. I'm doing a post-graduate diploma in inclusive education. I wish I could do my first assignments. I'm doing three modules."

User @Mpho Mokoena added:

"Your results are impressive, nonetheless."

User @Letit Beknown shared:

"Some lessons are learned the hard way."

User @Nkululeko NkuLi Mbewe said:

"I love how you're owning up to your mistake and not blaming anyone. Your marks look great, I'm sure you're gonna get 80+ for that module next year. All the best!"

User @Johnson Drama Shongwe commented:

"Lesson learnt. Take it on the chin & move on. Some of us have seen worse during our time @Unisa."

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Source: Briefly News