A frustrated consumer sparked a massive debate about food safety after filming developing insects inside her freshly opened cereal

The video was shared on TikTok, where viewers shared their own horror stories with the same brand

Social media users identified the strange webbing as a sign of moth infestation and urged the creator to demand a full refund from the manufacturer

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A content creator showed a visible hole in the cereal box containing a strange, cob-web-like substance. Image: @nkosana90

Source: TikTok

A South African woman was left unsettled after opening a brand-new box of oats only to find the contents were lumpy, blue, and contained developing insects.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @nkosana90 on 11 April 2026, gaining massive views and comments from viewers who had experienced similar disappointments with the food brand.

The woman showed a box of opened oats, saying she had just opened it. Pointing out the open hole in the box where the cereal is poured from, she pointed out cobweb-like substances. She then pointed the camera at the inside of the box, where it was clearly visible that some insects were in the process of forming.

The woman shows off the rotten cereal

Frustrated, TikTok user @nkosana90 called out the brand, noting that the box was sealed and wondering how they could have gotten in. She also moved to the washing machine area, where, after discovering the spoiled cereal, she placed some of it. While touching it, she noted that its colour was blue, and instead of being loose, it had lumps, which unsettled the creator even more.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the spoiled cereal

The post gained traction with social media users flooding the comments section to discuss food-related issues and offer the creator some advice. Many viewers noted that they've had issues with the oats brand, and confirmed that what the woman was seeing was a sign of moths that were about to hatch inside the box. Some told her to contact the brand's customer service to get her refund, as she was not going to use the product. One viewer said she threw away her flour, which was only expiring in 2027, because she did not have the energy to follow up with the store. Another viewer advised consumers to buy oats from plastic covers and not in boxes, noting that it gets spoiled quicker.

Viewers warned that moth infestations are becoming a common issue with boxed grains and flour. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @ZakesM commented:

"This once happened to me. They are moths about to hatch from your jungle oats. The joy of eating things that are as close to being natural as possible. Just phone Tiger Brands, and get your refund 🫶🏾."

User @mynameispaul

"Guys, stop buying oats from a box. This packaging is not sanitary at all. Bugs can find their way in. Jungle Oats does this a lot, so it's better to buy the Jungle Oats from a plastic bag ❤️."

User @Tsholo said:

"Sometimes we should blame the store, not the supplier."

User @ _UMNTU added:

"It's moths. Always check things on the shelves when you buy them."

User @biggie explained:

"Sorry, that oatmealhad been loaded into the truck I was driving from Durban to JHB. Can't mention company names, it was supposed to be rejected because I had a breakdown for two weeks 😔."

User @Dineo🌹PTR shared:

"I threw away my flour which is supposed to expire next year😭 I didn't have the energy to fight."

User @ Goitsemodimo commented:

"There are customer care contact details on the packaging; email them. They should know about this and refund you, Sana 😭. I'd cry."

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Source: Briefly News