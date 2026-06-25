Iceland has resumed commercial whaling after a two-year break, with two fin whales already killed and brought ashore for processing

Whalers have been granted quotas to hunt up to 150 fin whales and 168 minke whales during the 2026 season, despite opposition from conservation groups

Environmental organisations say fin whales are vulnerable to extinction and are urging Iceland's government to introduce legislation to permanently end whaling

Iceland's controversial commercial whaling industry has resumed operations after a two-year break, with the country's first fin whales of the 2026 season already killed and brought ashore for processing. Conservation groups have condemned the move, warning that up to 150 fin whales and 168 minke whales could be hunted during the current season despite growing opposition to the practice.

Whale hunting resumes in Iceland for the first time since 2023. Image: Micah Garen

Source: Getty Images

The development comes after Icelandic whaling company Hvalur hf. restarted operations, sending two vessels back to sea for the first time since 2023. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), whaling vessel Hvalur 9 harpooned two fin whales during the night of 21 to 22 June.

The whales were transported to the whaling station in Hvalfjörður on 23 June, where they were processed. The kill marks Iceland's return to commercial fin whaling after a two-year hiatus that had raised hopes among conservationists that the industry might be nearing its end. However, the company still holds licences allowing it to hunt up to 150 fin whales and 168 minke whales during the 2026 season.

Endangered species targeted

Fin whales are the second-largest animals on Earth, growing up to 20 metres long and weighing as much as 50 tonnes. The species is classified as vulnerable by conservation authorities, meaning it faces a high risk of extinction in the wild.

Environmental groups argue that hunting such animals is increasingly difficult to justify, particularly as global demand for whale meat continues to decline. Most Icelandic whale meat has historically been exported to Japan, but conservationists say demand there has weakened in recent years.

The visual showed a huge whale underwater. Image: Vinent Pommeyrol

Source: Getty Images

Debate over Iceland's future

The resumption of whaling comes as Iceland prepares for a referendum on whether to restart negotiations on joining the European Union. The EU opposes commercial whaling, and some observers believe the issue could become part of broader political debates in the country.

Over the past two decades, environmental groups, tourism operators and animal welfare organisations have campaigned against whaling in Iceland. Critics argue that whale watching generates far greater economic benefits than whale hunting and better reflects modern public attitudes. Despite the industry's return this season, campaigners believe pressure is growing on the government to permanently end commercial whaling in the future.

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Source: Briefly News