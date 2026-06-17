A large humpback whale was found dead on the shore near 9 Mile Beach north of Sodwana Bay on the morning of 16 June 2026

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife confirmed the carcass will be left to decompose naturally so its nutrients can return to the ecosystem

The discovery was made by beach-goers enjoying the Youth Day public holiday, and the sighting left many feeling sad

A humpback whale carcass on a KZN beach. Images: South Coast Herald

Source: Facebook

Beach-goers got more than they bargained for on Youth Day morning when a massive humpback whale carcass washed up along the Zululand coastline. The whale was found near 9 Mile Beach, north of Sodwana Bay, within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park on 16 June 2026. Photos of the whale surrounded by onlookers on the beach began circulating on social media shortly after the discovery.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife confirmed that in natural, protected areas like iSimangaliso, whale carcasses are left to decompose on their own. This allows the nutrients from the body to return to the surrounding ecosystem naturally, which is standard practice in protected marine environments.

Why humpback whales appear on the KZN coast

The timing of this sighting is no coincidence. Humpback whales migrate northwards along the KZN coastline every year between June and August, heading to the warmer waters off Mozambique and Madagascar to calve. Because the fast-flowing Agulhas current runs south, the whales stay close to the shallow inshore zone to save energy. This makes them easy to spot from the shore during these months.

They make the return trip south towards the cold, nutrient-rich waters of the Antarctic from October onwards. Because of this, they can still be seen from the coast as late as December. The KZN coastline is one of the best places in South Africa to see this migration up close.

What causes whales to wash up on shore

Whale strandings happen for many reasons, and scientists say it is not always easy to pinpoint exactly why. Natural causes include illness, injury, old age, or disorientation in shallow waters. Humpback whales and other toothed species use echolocation to navigate, but sandbanks can absorb their sonar signals too quickly. Unfortunately this switches off their internal navigation in shallow coastal areas.

Human activity also plays a role. Noise pollution from ships and industrial operations can disrupt a whale's ability to communicate and navigate. Plastic pollution, harmful chemicals and algal blooms can cause illness and disorientation, while ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements leave these sea animals weakened and more likely to wash ashore.

Climate change is also shifting migration routes in ways that are pushing these magnificent creatures into unfamiliar coastal areas.

See the Facebook post here.

A humpback whale in the sea. Images: Marnie Griffiths/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News