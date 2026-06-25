Shoprite has increased average employee remuneration from R75,122 in 2016 to R120,162 in 2025, representing growth of roughly 60% over nine years

The retailer expanded its workforce from 137,775 employees to nearly 169,000 workers, creating more than 31,000 jobs during the period

Alongside wage increases, Shoprite introduced employee share schemes, wellness programmes and other benefits while continuing to grow through brands such as Checkers Sixty60

A smartphone displaying a bold, red Shoprite logo was held horizontally against a blurred computer monitor showing a store catalogue website. Timon Schneider/SOPA Images

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South Africa’s largest retailer has steadily increased employee pay over the past decade, with average annual remuneration rising by more than R45,000 since 2016 while creating thousands of new jobs across the country.

According to an analysis of Shoprite's annual reports, the retail giant increased average employee remuneration from R75,122 per year in 2016 to R120,162 in 2025. The increase represents a growth of roughly 60% over nine years, outpacing cumulative inflation during the same period. The findings highlight the scale of Shoprite's investment in its workforce as the retailer continues expanding its footprint across South Africa and the rest of the continent.

Average salaries climb above inflation

The figures show that the average annual wage increased by R45,040 between 2016 and 2025, translating to an average increase of just over R5,000 per year. On a monthly basis, average remuneration rose from approximately R6,260 in 2016 to more than R10,000 in 2025.

While the figures include everyone from entry-level employees to senior executives, the data indicates that overall employee compensation has grown faster than inflation over the same period. The largest increases were recorded in recent years, with average remuneration rising by more than R11,000 between 2023 and 2024 alone.

The photograph captured a close-up view of a mobile phone screen promoting digital store leaflets and promotional deals for the South African retail giant. Image: Juan Barreto

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According to Business Tech, the company employed 137,775 people in 2016. By 2025, that number had increased to 168,939 employees, representing growth of more than 31,000 jobs. In the 2025 financial year alone, the retailer added 8,723 direct jobs. Shoprite said many of these positions were aimed at providing first-time employment opportunities for unemployed South Africans while also offering skills development and workplace experience.

The retailer reported that general staff and bargaining-unit employees received annual wage increases of 8% during the latest review period, while management employees received increases of 5.5%. Shoprite also maintained pay rates above South Africa's national minimum wage.

In 2022, the company launched the Shoprite Employee Trust, which holds 40 million shares on behalf of qualifying employees. The trust has already distributed more than R1 billion in benefits linked to shareholder dividends. The retailer has also introduced interest-free earned wage access through Paymenow, expanded employee discount programmes and launched wellness initiatives offering counselling and advisory services to workers and their families.

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Source: Briefly News