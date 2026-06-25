A Shoprite trolley dash winner was filmed rapidly filling his trolley, focusing mainly on essential groceries like corn flakes, chicken and viennas

The video shows the participant prioritising practical household food items rather than expensive or luxury products

While some viewers were amused by his choices, others said the selection reflected practical budgeting and family-focused decision-making

The visual on the left showed the worker pushing the trolley of the winner. Image: @kopala005

Source: TikTok

A simple shopping competition at a Shoprite store turned into a talking point after a man’s trolley dash strategy focused heavily on basic breakfast and household essentials rather than luxury items. The video was shared by @kopala005 on 15 June 2026 and showed the winner of a promotional trolley dash competition racing through aisles as he quickly filled his trolley within the limited time.

Trolley dash promotions are commonly used by retailers like Shoprite to reward customers with a short, timed opportunity to grab as many items as possible for free. Instead of selecting high-value or luxury goods, his choices stood out for being practical and household-focused.

The visual on the left showed the cornflakes the man grabbed. Image: @kopala005

Source: TikTok

Man focuses on everyday essentials

Rather than aiming for premium products, the participant prioritised items such as corn flakes, chicken portions, viennas and other basic food staples. He also picked up lunchbox-friendly items, suggesting a focus on family meals and daily food preparation needs.

Retailers across South Africa frequently run similar competitions as part of customer engagement campaigns, particularly in large supermarket chains like Shoprite. These events are designed to attract attention, reward loyal customers and generate excitement in-store. While most participants typically go for high-value items such as electronics or premium meats, this instance stood out for its focus on everyday necessities.

Despite the light-hearted reactions, the trolley dash likely provided meaningful value to the winner by covering a range of household groceries. The moment highlights how even promotional shopping events can reflect real-life priorities, especially in households where food essentials take precedence over luxury goods.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mixed reactions from viewers

The video by user @kopala005 sparked discussion online, with some users amused that he did not maximise the opportunity for expensive items. However, others defended his choices, suggesting that he may have been thinking about providing for his household and ensuring essential groceries were covered.

Ali joked:

“This one is a student. 🤣”

Peggy Saliya asked:

“How can you pick cornflakes of all things?”

Fezile MaGamede shouted:

“Elizabeth Elizabeth! 😭😭”

Lady K commented:

“Eh, the fridge is empty.”

Flower girl said:

“We like chicken; everyone is taking chicken.”

Philtre commented:

“Very efficient.”

ma-Dlamini said:

“Wow, that’s nice.”

KENDALL commented:

“This man meant business.”

Lilianmasango said:

“This one is crazy.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about trolley dash

A Pretoria woman won admiration online after executing a highly strategic grocery run during a promotional store challenge.

A woman won a 60-second trolley dash at Pick'n Pay, filling her trolley strategically in a high-energy video.

A video of a woman employing a unique, stationary tactic during a supermarket trolley dash challenge has gone viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News