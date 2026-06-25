Luan Munnik's Commonwealth Games dream has been thrown into doubt after a doping case emerged just before South Africa's squad announcement

The African champion is preparing to challenge the finding as the Athletics Integrity Unit begins the next stage of its disciplinary process

The timing of Luan Munnik's suspension has handed Team South Africa an unexpected setback ahead of Glasgow 2026

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South African athletics has suffered a major setback ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games after African champion Luan Munnik was suspended following a positive EPO test. Image: munnikluan

Source: Instagram

South African athletics has been dealt a major blow ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games after middle-distance runner Luan Munnik was provisionally suspended over an alleged anti-doping rule violation.

The 26-year-old has been withdrawn from Team South Africa after testing positive for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO). The development emerged just hours before the country's Commonwealth Games squad was officially announced.

The late withdrawal comes as Team South Africa finalises preparations for Glasgow 2026. Munnik had been expected to be one of the country's leading medal contenders following an outstanding 18 months on the international stage.

Luan Munnik removed from Team South Africa after positive test

The South African reports that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed that Munnik was issued with a notice of allegation on 24 June 2026 after returning an adverse analytical finding for EPO from a sample collected during the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland.

In a statement, the Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed the South African athlete had been provisionally suspended for the presence and use of erythropoietin (EPO). The alleged violations fall under Articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, which relate to the presence and use of a prohibited substance.

The announcement came shortly before the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) unveiled its 112-member team for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

African champion plans to challenge suspension

Munnik, whose full name is Johannes Lodewicus Munnik, has emerged as one of South Africa's brightest middle-distance runners in recent seasons. Representing the Potchefstroom Track Club and supported by Nike, he produced a series of breakthrough performances that elevated him into medal contention.

His achievements include winning the 1,500 metres at the 2026 African Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana. He also finished seventh in the 3,000m final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships after running a personal best of 7:37.94. Earlier in the year, he set another indoor personal best of 7:38.35 in Liévin, France.

Munnik has indicated that he intends to challenge the provisional suspension and may request analysis of his B-sample before the disciplinary process continues.

What happens next in the AIU process

Under World Athletics' strict liability rules, athletes are responsible for any prohibited substance found in their bodies, regardless of intent. Should the B-sample confirm the initial finding, the case will proceed to an independent AIU Disciplinary Tribunal, which will determine any sanctions.

At the time of publication, there had been no official public comment from the Potchefstroom Track Club, the North-West University High Performance Institute, coach Jean Verster or Nike. No coaches, support staff or other personnel have been implicated in the matter.

Despite Munnik's withdrawal, South Africa will still travel to Glasgow with a strong athletics team that includes Akani Simbine, Lythe Pillay, Prudence Sekgodiso, Marione Fourie and Tayla Kavanagh. However, Munnik's case is expected to remain a major talking point as the Commonwealth Games draw closer.

Luan Munnik's provisional suspension has come at a pivotal moment for South African athletics. While the AIU disciplinary process is still underway, the athlete has indicated that he will contest the allegation. His absence represents a significant setback for Team South Africa's Commonwealth Games preparations.

South African athlete Luan Munnik has been provisionally suspended after a positive EPO test. Image: munnikluan

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News