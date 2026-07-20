“You Are Brothers Now”: SA Student Surprises His Friend at KZN Dorm and Melts Mzansi Hearts
- A video of a surprise visit between two friends at a KwaZulu-Natal residence warmed hearts across South Africa
- T two young men greeted each other with genuine joy and relayed the importance and work that makes a brotherhood work
- Mzansi viewers flooded the comments with emotional reactions, with many admitting the video moved them to tears
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A surprise visit between two friends in KwaZulu-Natal had South Africans pausing their scrolling to smile at their screens.
Facebook user Devanshii Dee posted the clip on 18 July 2026, and it quickly began making the rounds for the most wholesome of reasons. The video opens with Devanshii entering the room where his friend is. As his friend sees him, he jumps out of his seat and runs towards his friend to embrace him. He captioned the video:
"Surprised my friend"
Building male friendships requires effort
Male friendships grow through shared experiences, consistent effort and emotional openness. Taking part in activities together, staying in regular contact, being willing to show vulnerability and facing challenges side by side can strengthen bonds over time. While building meaningful friendships takes intention, these habits help create deeper connections, stronger support systems and lasting relationships that benefit men's mental and emotional well-being.
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View the Facebook video below:
Mzansi reacts with joy and tears
South Africans in the comments section had plenty to say on his page:
Kgolane Phasha wrote:
"Not me smiling like a pregnant mosquito ❤️🥺"
Ncedow Cylinder shared:
"I repeated the video more than 10 times 🥹🥹"
Shapa Khosi Shapa Khosi noted:
"It's like you are brothers now"
More Briefly News Stories on friendships
- Somizi Mhlongo and Vusi Nova’s long-standing friendship has left Mzansi questioning their bond, but the pair continue to show support for each other and maintain their close brotherhood.
- Mologadi and Paballo’s matching tattoos, meant to celebrate their friendship anniversary, have sparked dating rumours among Mzansi fans, despite the pair insisting they are just best friends.
- Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi’s heartwarming bond continued to win over Mzansi after a playful prank involving a surprise sleepover at home showed their close friendship and fun-filled relationship.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.