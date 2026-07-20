A video of a surprise visit between two friends at a KwaZulu-Natal residence warmed hearts across South Africa

T two young men greeted each other with genuine joy and relayed the importance and work that makes a brotherhood work

Mzansi viewers flooded the comments with emotional reactions, with many admitting the video moved them to tears

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Two friends reaction to seeing each other mpves Mzansi. Image: @Devanshii Dee

Source: Facebook

A surprise visit between two friends in KwaZulu-Natal had South Africans pausing their scrolling to smile at their screens.

Facebook user Devanshii Dee posted the clip on 18 July 2026, and it quickly began making the rounds for the most wholesome of reasons. The video opens with Devanshii entering the room where his friend is. As his friend sees him, he jumps out of his seat and runs towards his friend to embrace him. He captioned the video:

"Surprised my friend"

Building male friendships requires effort

Male friendships grow through shared experiences, consistent effort and emotional openness. Taking part in activities together, staying in regular contact, being willing to show vulnerability and facing challenges side by side can strengthen bonds over time. While building meaningful friendships takes intention, these habits help create deeper connections, stronger support systems and lasting relationships that benefit men's mental and emotional well-being.

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View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts with joy and tears

South Africans in the comments section had plenty to say on his page:

Kgolane Phasha wrote:

"Not me smiling like a pregnant mosquito ❤️🥺"

Ncedow Cylinder shared:

"I repeated the video more than 10 times 🥹🥹"

Shapa Khosi Shapa Khosi noted:

"It's like you are brothers now"

More Briefly News Stories on friendships

Source: Briefly News