South African chef Phumlani Fihlani spotted IWISA Super Maize Meal on a supermarket shelf in Saudi Arabia

The chef's reaction in the video captured the mix of shock and pure excitement that comes with finding a taste of home abroad

Fellow South Africans flooded the comments with their own stories of stumbling across local favourites far from home

SA chef makes a South African discovery in a Saudi grocery store. Image: @Phumlani Chef Fihlani

Source: Facebook

A South African chef living in Saudi Arabia gave Mzansi a good laugh on 9 July 2026, after he stumbled upon a very familiar product in a foreign supermarket aisle.

Phumlani Chef Fihlani was browsing what appeared to be a well-stocked international grocery store when he spotted a package of IWISA Super Maize Meal sitting on the shelf. His reaction said it all. He captioned the video:

"Joy of seeing Maize meal in Saudi 😅😅."

The clip shows him walking past rows of flour products, all labelled in both Arabic and English, before stopping dead in his tracks at the sight of the beloved South African staple. The moment was lighthearted and instantly relatable to anyone who has ever lived far from home.

A Taste of Home, Thousands of Kilometres Away

For South Africans in the diaspora, finding a familiar brand in a foreign shop can feel like bumping into an old friend. IWISA Maize Meal is a household name back home, and seeing it on a Saudi supermarket shelf was clearly the last thing Fihlani expected that day.

The video quickly struck a chord with South Africans online, many of whom shared their own versions of that same feeling.

Why maize is important in South Africa

Maize is South Africa's most important staple crop, providing 50–60% of the average person's carbohydrate intake through foods like pap. Beyond feeding millions, it is also a major economic driver, supporting food security, jobs and agricultural production across the country.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Viral Maize Meal Moment

South Africans in the comments section could not get enough of Fihlani's reaction on his page:

Sandy Zozibini Thobela Fihlani said:

"The excitement really took me out 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Lebogang Benzo Choane wrote:

"Id take 25kg just for control so I could make mageu"

Lefelaneng Thando Mapheto Malepe added:

"They must give u 25kg 🤷🏾‍♂️"

Ricoff Mihgjk shared:

"That mealie meal is made just next street to where I stay. So amazing to know that it reach that far. No 10kg?"

Zandile Zandy Yabo related:

"This was me last week ndibona Stoney 🤣🤣😪" (This was me last week when I spotted Stoney)

Ingonyama EL IntsikaYesizwe joked:

"Umphokoqo nomqa going through his mind now as he smiling 😂" (He's thinking about crumbled pap and fermented sorghum porridge as he's smiling)

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Source: Briefly News