South Africans are reacting to a Facebook poll conducted by Briefly News on what kind of lessons they were taught by their grandmothers

Many peeps say their grannies taught them respect and hard work but some say they learned to be kind to other people

Some people unfortunately lost their gogos while they were still tiny and therefore cannot remember the valuable lessons

South African social media users are sharing the life lessons they learned from their grandmothers. Briefly News conducted a poll on Facebook asking local peeps the question and many people heeded the call to share their lessons.

There are various lessons being mentioned, including having the kindness to respect other people and going to church as well as working hard. While some are missing their gogos, some people can’t remember the lessons because their grannies passed away when they were still tiny.

"What did your gogo teach you that you will never forget?”

Mzansi reacts to a Facebook poll. Image: Khanyisani Sylvester/Stharh Waka-Kheswa/DinaMtjila/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

Samantha Chiqui said:

“I asked her where to find a good man to marry. She said, 'If I knew, I would have looked there for myself.' I knew then that it was up to God.”

Dina Mtjila said:

“I can't remember, I was 5 years old when she passed away.”

Nokuthula Ncube said:

“That you don't eat before you do any work. Miss that lady, she was my role model.”

Nthabiseng Mathibela said:

“To be wise; to respect and not to depend on some people and even now she still teaches her great-grandchildren and I love her for that even though she is not perfect.”

Khanyisani Sylvester said:

“To believe in prayer all the time, may her soul continue to rest in peace.”

Pule Waba Modise said:

“Respect, love and kindness. I love her so much.”

Stharh Waka-Kheswa said:

“Respect, always fix something for a visitor and trust God.”

