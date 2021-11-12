Proud Mama Celebrates Her Son’s Graduation: “The First of Many Gowns”

A social media mommy couldn't but share her son's super exciting milestone with her followers, to let them know just how proud she is of her little boy

The mom posted an adorable cap and gown graduation photo as he celebrated his very first diploma and she made sure to wish him many more

Followers joined the doting mother in congratulating her son and one person thought the perfect reward for him would be to relieve him from all his chores

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One hard-working young man was lucky enough to have over 3000 people like his graduation photo on social media. His proud mother shared the precious achievement with her followers and the comments flooded with congratulatory messages.

A proud social media mom shared her son's big scholarly milestone with followers. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A lady named Namhla Duma couldn't help but boast about her little boy's academic achievement. The young lad has earned himself his very first cap and gown moment as he graduates to big school.

Namhla shared the adorable photo where her son is smiling from ear to ear and captioned it:

"A baby graduate ... The 1st of many gowns...#MrCEO Ps: so glad these happened before both the front teeth came out. I serve a mighty God."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Followers made sure to let the proud mom know that her son deserves a massive round of applause for his achievement.

@SizweST wrote:

"Happy Grad baby to many more! Please take him out lol."

@xeliwe came up with the perfect reward for the young graduate:

"No more chores for the graduate sis Namhla please."

Man shares cheerful video dancing with his mom: “You’ve put a smile on my face”

Briefly News reported that a Tik Tok user by the name of Victor did not know that we would be brightening so many people's days simply by posting a lit video of himself and his mother dancing to a popular yanos song.

Mzansi loves a feel-good post on social media and Tik Tok user @victor_ivyic provided exactly that. The dancing app frequenter was hanging out with his lovely mother when he decided to participate in the fan favourite Amapiano challenge.

Briefly News reported that famous DJ Uncle Waffles and rapper Riky Rick previously went viral while doing the very same dance.

Source: Briefly.co.za