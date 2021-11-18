One local mother has shared a hilarious story of her boy who blatantly refuses to eat chicken feet as a meal

The young mother says her son doesn’t feel okay eating chicken feet and it seems the young man hasn’t changed despite growing up

The Twitter account holder is joined by other local parents who say their kids don’t want that meat and some adults say they can’t deal with that food

A local mother has stunned the internet and dropped great images of her son, saying the boy can’t deal with chicken feet. The young mom says her son didn’t like the meal as a toddler and still doesn’t as he is grown up.

The woman headed to Twitter to share this hilarious story and many South Africans are also recounting their stories as they relate to the interesting account. The account holder argues that the guy says it’s against the law to eat chicken feet.

Briefly News takes a look at many stories from proud local parents who say they can they can’t even eat them because they look scary. On the other hand, some parents are also sharing a bit of advice with the mother. Keabetswe wrote on Twitter:

“My son hasn’t changed his mind about chicken feet.”

South Africans are sharing funny stories on chicken feet. Image: @KeaKhutsoane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@trevor_Nqola said:

“When you get a chance take him to Somalia a ilo gata mabala.”

@Tibola_M said:

“Take off the fingers, that’s how I got my daughter to eat it but she still calls them “monster hands. I remember she used to scream looking at leotwana approaching her mouth even though it was in her hand.

@SellwaneNkoman1 said:

“My nephew hate chicken feet and pork trotters with the passion he rather eats pap alone.”

@Wittnsass said:

“I definitely am the same, my family tried. Also can’t do goats head and my family LOVES that. I just can't.”

@Bralu_Nkompela said:

“My son calls them dragons. He refuses.”

@Zinh said:

“Me and your son… same Twitter group. The look on his face, Lol. I just don't eat chicken feet.”

@carolmaraj16 said:

“Old as I am. I'm still scared of chicken feet. Your son is very brave to even hold it like that. Mina I don't.”

