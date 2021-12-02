South African politician Mmusi Maimane is celebrating his father's birthday and shared a sweet message online

The former leader of the Democratic Alliance posted a selfie with his dad with a heartwarming caption to accompany it

South Africans got all the feels from his post and shared their own touching responses under Maimane's post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane is celebrating his father's birthday in the sweetest way. The politician shared a picture of the two of them on Twitter with an absolutely heartwarming caption dedicated to his dad.

"Wishing my father, hero and friend a super birthday. O gole, o gole. In these difficult times, of Covid, [I] truly pray God keeps you, make His face shine upon you. Ka lerato."

Maimane's post has gained over 3 600 likes on the bluebird app. Peeps showered Papa Maimane with love and light as they celebrated his special day.

Mmusi Maimane took to social media to share a sweet message in celebration of his father's birthday. Image: @MmusiMaimane

Source: Twitter

Take a look at Maimane's post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Briefly News compiled a few of the messages left for Maimane's dad:

@nkosi_mdhulim said:

"HBD to the old man ta Mmusi..."

@TheIreneR shared:

"Happy birthday Pa, you've done well."

@tshidi_lee wrote:

"Happy happy to Papa Maimane!!!"

@tau_2020 responded with:

"Happy birthday to the old man. May God bless him with the desire of his heart."

@AmpaireMichelle tweeted:

"Happiest birthday to him, you are a great man. You got character."

@Austin_Gege added:

"Wishing your dad a happy birthday my brother, may he live to see many more happy years."

Siya Kolisi shares snap of boy, 3, dressed up as him for birthday: “What a beautiful legacy"

In other birthday news, Briefly News previously reported that a three-year-old boy celebrated his birthday with a Halloween theme. The little one decided to dress up as local hero and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Joseph Mpyana is the dad of the adorable bundle of joy who shared the post on Instagram.

Siya reshared the image of the toddler to his own account as he excitedly shared how much it means to him. The fact that Siya has such a great influence on kids as young as three is inspiring beyond belief.

Siya shared every image that the kid's dad posted to the gram with a short caption reading:

"This means more!"

Source: Briefly.co.za