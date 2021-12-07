Ndumiso Gasa, 20, from Durban surprised his single mother with a fresh coat of paint for her home ahead of the holidays

Ndumiso is the only man in the household and is committed to taking care of the women in his family

The son of the soil is determined to realise his dream of pursuing a career in the performing arts as he plans to study in 2022

Ndumiso Gasa painted his family home to make his mom, Dudu Gasa, happy. The proud son is inspiring Mzansi. Image: UGC/ supplied

Source: UGC

Before and after: A Durban boy, Ndumiso Gasa, painted his mom's house just in time for Christmas. Image: Ndumiso Gasa/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ndumiso Gasa, 20, took to social media this week to reveal he had surprised his mother, who raised him on her own after his father walked out on them by painting her house ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Speaking to Briefly News exclusively, the youth, who works as an education assistant, said he used his salary to paint the house.

“My father left us when I was still an infant, so basically she raised me all alone, she is a single mother. My father is still alive but not a part of my life,” he said.

Social media users praised his act of generosity when he penned a Facebook post about it.

One person said:

“Well done, you have brought happiness to your mom and everyone in the home. God bless. May all your goals come true.”

Another reacted:

“You are a very special young man. Thank you for looking after your mom.”

Another user added:

“You have no idea how happy your mom really is!! Such an amazing gesture from you. You will be abundantly blessed in many ways . I see you already building that house because you have passion!! Wonderful!! Very Happy Christmas to you and your family! God bless you.

“I am on a five-month contract that began last month and will end in March next year. I used my first salary to paint the house and I bought odds and ends with the remainder of the money. It costs R2 200 to repaint the house,” he said.

The doting son said his mother Dudu Gasa, 44, was surprised by his act of kindness.

“She only comes home on weekends and when she saw this, she was really happy,” he said.

He shared WhatsApp messages with Briefly News sent to him by his mother.

Ms Gasa blessed her son for his good deed:

“Thank you, my son. God Bless you. You know I have been wondering when I would ever paint this house again. You bless me, my son.”

Ndumiso said:

“She works at Mthembu Tissue, a Tissue Factory in Phoenix. She has been working there all her life, she lives in KwaMashu and I live in the south region of Durban in Umgababa. In our home, I live with my mother's young sister, who is my aunt and her eight year old daughter including my mother's late old sister's daughter who is my sister plus her 9 year old daughter,” he said.

Ndu plans to pursue a career in the performing arts in the new year. He left Mzansi’s youth with an inspiring, end-of-year message:

“I won’t rest until I succeed in life and change a lot of people's lives. The power of my success is in my hands. Determination and commitment are what I believe in.”

