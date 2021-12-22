A Twitter user @mbalimokoko sparked a lobola debate in his recent tweet where he stated that the proposal should be followed by the engagement ring together with a letter to the bride’s family

According to the tweet, if a man has not put together the money for the lobola, he should not get the ring out of respect the woman and her family

The post has resulted in an open discussion among his fellow tweeps who shared their views on the topic

When it comes to the lobola process, there are many questions and differing views. What comes first – the ring, the letter or the money?

Well, according to Twitter user @mbalimokoko, after proposal, the engagement ring must be accompanied by the letter which is presented to the bride-to-be’s family.

His tweet has ruffled a few feathers and sparked a debate on how exactly lobola works, especially in today’s more modernised culture.

Lobola by definition is the practice of paying a bride price among southern African people. A bride price is traditionally paid in cattle but in modern times it has since been offered in money.

The controversial tweet reads:

“An engagement ring must be accompanied by a letter for lobola. You propose, she says yes, you then give her the letter to take to her family. If you haven't put together money for lobola, do not get the ring, respect her and her family. Three-year engagements must come to an end.”

Twitter users reacted to the post and shared their views on the topic:

@londiwesdlikil1said:

“I always say this. God bless your heart.”

@thuxi commented:

“Louder please.”

@MnothowandileC1 said:

“Lobola first, then engagement ring please.”

@MsAphelele commented:

“I got a ring after lobola things.”

@TshepiMolson said:

“Deep down they know it’s a scam but akere they must take pictures for socials.”

@lira2gp said:

“I say lobola first, ring after then wedding. End of story.”

@Phumyfied24 said:

“Mine started with the letter.”

@Nqobi40142491 commented:

“Agreed! We're black let us not forget that, lobola is important more than that stone on her finger.”

Source: Briefly.co.za