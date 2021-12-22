A Mzansi woman showed a beautiful act of Ubuntu upon a recent visit to the grocery store when she bought an elderly man essentials that he could not afford

Lucinda Lu Engelbrecht shared details of her experience on the #ImStaying Facebook group and said curiosity about the man got the better of her

The madala was in disbelief at the kind and generous gesture, which will ensure his family has a blessed Christmas

Lucinda Lu Engelbrecht is a beautiful reminder of the spirit of Ubuntu that still exists in Mzansi. The woman shared her experience of helping an elderly man by paying for his much-needed groceries after realising that he was short of change to buy a bag of maize meal for his family.

Lucinda Lu Engelbrecht selflessly helped an eldlerly man buy essential groceries when he couldn't afford them. Image: Lucinda Lu Engelbrecht / Facebook and shot of people holding hands / Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The sweet post was shared on the Facebook group.

In her post, Lucinda shared that it was curiosity that sparked her interaction with the madala, whom she could tell does hard physical labour for work.

“I asked the gentleman what he would like to buy, and his reply was "a big bag of maize meal for my family but I am R10 short". So I said he must grab a bag and come stand with me, I will pay for it. He was amazed and unsure but I reassured him it’s not a joke. So he got the bag.

"While standing in the queue I asked if he doesn't want something with the maize meal, thinking of meat or something. He went and got a pack of sugar. I asked him why sugar, he said because it will last longer. So I said then you need tea or coffee. Go grab a bag. He came back with tea,” Lucinda said.

She details how the old man asked if he could exchange the tea and sugar for Cremora, to which Lucinda said he could add it to the groceries.

The man asked her why she was helping him and her reply was that she wanted him to have a good Christmas.

“I could see you're a hard working dad and husband, it was only a pleasure,” said Lucinda.

The man beamed with gratitude at the thoughtful gesture.

With Christmas just in a few days, the good Samaritan advises Mzansi to brighten someone’s day if they are ever in the position to do so.

Users reacted to the post with hundredsof likes.

Shandukani Lukhwareni said:

“May God bless you.”

Zulfah Oshiro Wagner commented:

“Some very hard working people out there. Yet they can’t afford a meal for their families. Makes you wonder why our crime is out of control. Sometimes it’s just pure desperation at the end of the day. Thank you for caring, we have some amazing honest hard working dads who give their all to their families.”

Ria Calitz said:

“It's heartbreaking to realise how many people will struggle to keep body and soul together during this festive season let alone giving even a small gift. Today when I go to the shops, I will keep my eyes open for someone in need.”

